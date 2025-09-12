Wark Book Pre-Order Deadline Today

Friday, 12th Sep 2025 16:12 The deadline for pre-orders of the new John Wark book He’s Here, He’s There is today. He’s Here, He’s There is being published to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Wark’s debut for Town earlier this year, written by Prentice, who was previously behind the recent George Burley book, All To Play For and 1980-81 - The Greatest Season in Ipswich Town’s History. The book will be available in the shops from Thursday 2nd October but pre-orders will arrive ahead of that date if made before this Friday. You can place your order via TWTD here, while a handful of copies of All To Play For also remain on sale. There are two versions of He’s Here, He’s There, a collector’s edition limited to 857 copies, representing Wark’s 678 Town appearances and 179 goals, and the standard edition. The launch event with Wark and Burley at Portman Road has now sold out but the former Town, Liverpool and Scotland midfielder will also be appearing alongside Prentice at St Clement’s Arts Centre on Saturday 4th October where they will talk about the new book and also those on Burley and 1980/81 in an event which is part of the Ipswich Book Festival. Tickets cost £10 and are available here.

Photo: Action Images



