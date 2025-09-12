Furlong and Akpom Start For Blues

Friday, 12th Sep 2025 19:02 Town have made two changes for this evening’s live Sky game against Sheffield United at Portman Road with Darnell Furlong and Chuba Akpom coming into the team. Furlong, making his Blues debut, replaces Ashley Young, who drops out of the squad, at right-back with Akpom, making his full debut for the club, in for Conor Chaplin, who joined Portsmouth on loan on deadline day, in the number 10 role behind George Hirst. Recent signings Marcelino Nunez and Sindre Walle Egeli are on the bench for the first time alongside another of the summer additions, Ivan Azon, and Sammie Szmodics, who was fit enough to be involved despite withdrawing from international action with Ireland due to a swollen ankle. Sheffield United hand debuts to former Blues central defender Mark McGuinness, who joined from Luton, and midfielder Alex Matos, who signed from Chelsea. Tom Cannon returning to the XI is a third change from their 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough prior to the international break with Gus Hamer and Tyrese Campbell dropping to the bench, while Tyler Bindon is left out of the squad. Former Town loanees Ben Godfrey and Louie Barry also start for the Blades. Town: Palmer, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, McAteer, Akpom, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Kipre, Johnson, Taylor, Nunez, Szmodics, J Clarke, Walle Egeli, Azon. Sheffield United: Cooper, Tanganga, Godfrey, Cannon, O’Hare, Brooks, Burrows, McGuinness, Barry, Matos, Peck (c). Subs: A Davies, McCallum, Hamer, Mee, Soumare, Campbell, Chong, One, Seriki. Referee: Farai Hallam (Surrey).

Photo: ITFC



tractorboybig added 19:04 - Sep 12

philogene? 10 man team again -12

delias_cheesy_flaps added 19:08 - Sep 12

Most teams put their new signings straight into the team…Ipswich hmmm -3

Town1Inter0 added 19:11 - Sep 12

When this team / squad gels, it’ll be a Premier League level one 2

trevski_s added 19:12 - Sep 12

Still people moaning about the starting line up. Give the new boys chance, they will start soon. Nunez is just coming back from injury so will need a bit of time to work on fitness (like Cajuste did) and Egeli will be a starter soon too, kids been busy with flying back and forth from the UK for the transfer and the international games, I would be knackered from all that



I am liking this line up and you can see how McKenna plans to shift when people are more up and ready. Good strong team and lots of fire power on the bench COYB 6

carlo88 added 19:13 - Sep 12

With the best will in the world I will never see the point of signing McAteer. -2

DifferentGravy added 19:13 - Sep 12

Looking forward to seeing Egeli play (and Nunez). Been a while since we had a player that will take opposition on with skill (hopefully)



COYB 3

monkeymagic added 19:16 - Sep 12

Very strong bench, especially attacking wise. 4

jazzback added 19:37 - Sep 12

If we can't beat a team with Godfrey and McGuiness in it we will really are in trouble. Big win needed tonight. COYB 1

dirtydingusmagee added 19:48 - Sep 12

Monkey a strong bench,but they need to be on the turf not sitting around till we are chasing games in last quater ..We dont seem to use subs tactically,but just to use them qll to give them a run out . When there were only 3 subs ,perhaps only one would get a kick,now 5 are used just because they are there regardless of how we are doing.imo 0

KiwiTractor added 19:49 - Sep 12

Ashley Young - must be injured surely, has been our best player.... McKenna can't be resting him after an international break and surely he hasn't dropped him? 1

Bluewhiteboy added 19:49 - Sep 12

Suprise to see all rep of Ireland boys either starting or on bench. Must be knacked after playing Tuesday night that far away. 1

delias_cheesy_flaps added 19:57 - Sep 12

If I’d have paid £17.5 m & a championship record for a player, I’d be starting him! 1

