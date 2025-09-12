Furlong and Akpom Start For Blues
Friday, 12th Sep 2025 19:02
Town have made two changes for this evening’s live Sky game against Sheffield United at Portman Road with Darnell Furlong and Chuba Akpom coming into the team.
Furlong, making his Blues debut, replaces Ashley Young, who drops out of the squad, at right-back with Akpom, making his full debut for the club, in for Conor Chaplin, who joined Portsmouth on loan on deadline day, in the number 10 role behind George Hirst.
Recent signings Marcelino Nunez and Sindre Walle Egeli are on the bench for the first time alongside another of the summer additions, Ivan Azon, and Sammie Szmodics, who was fit enough to be involved despite withdrawing from international action with Ireland due to a swollen ankle.
Sheffield United hand debuts to former Blues central defender Mark McGuinness, who joined from Luton, and midfielder Alex Matos, who signed from Chelsea.
Tom Cannon returning to the XI is a third change from their 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough prior to the international break with Gus Hamer and Tyrese Campbell dropping to the bench, while Tyler Bindon is left out of the squad. Former Town loanees Ben Godfrey and Louie Barry also start for the Blades.
Town: Palmer, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, McAteer, Akpom, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Kipre, Johnson, Taylor, Nunez, Szmodics, J Clarke, Walle Egeli, Azon.
Sheffield United: Cooper, Tanganga, Godfrey, Cannon, O’Hare, Brooks, Burrows, McGuinness, Barry, Matos, Peck (c). Subs: A Davies, McCallum, Hamer, Mee, Soumare, Campbell, Chong, One, Seriki. Referee: Farai Hallam (Surrey).
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Championship Preview: Sheffield United by ad_wilkin
Last year’s play-off finalists have not had a good start to the season, losing 4-1 to Bristol City on the opening weekend, going out of the Carabao Cup to new boys Birmingham and then falling to 1-0 defeats against Swansea, Millwall and Middlesbrough.
Flowing Moves - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town, No.4 by The_Flashing_Smile
I'm not sure why this one came out like this. I think some of you calling for a different rhyme scheme got into my brain, but this stream of consciousness came to me upon waking this morning. Sometimes I just tune in, and it all drops out. It's best not to ask questions.
Flowing Moves - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town. by The_Flashing_Smile
I decided to set myself a challenge for the new season - to write a poem match report for every league game. Why? I’ve no idea really.
Championship Preview: Derby County by ad_wilkin
When John Eustace took over at Pride Park on 13th February the Rams looked to be in serious trouble, however, six wins and two draws across March and April was impressive form and was just enough to keep them up by a point on the final day of the season.
Championship Preview: Preston North End by ad_wilkin
Preston North End were one of just a few teams to take three points off Ipswich Town in the 2023/24 season going 3-0 up at Deepdale by half-time before a Kieffer Moore brace restored hope but was not enough to inspire Town to a point, the game ending 3-2.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]