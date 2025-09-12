|Ipswich Town 5 v 0 Sheffield United
EFL Championship
Friday, 12th September 2025 Kick-off 20:00
Philogene: A Special Performance For Me
Friday, 12th Sep 2025 23:01 by Kallum Brisset
Town winger Jaden Philogene hailed a special performance as he struck his first senior hat-trick in the Blues’ 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United at Portman Road.
Philogene, who had never previously scored a home goal in his time at Town, was among the scorers as Kieran McKenna’s side ended their winless run this season in style.
The result, which came against the division’s only side yet to pick up a point, also marked the first time the Blues have won a league match on their own turf this calendar year.
But despite his own personal achievement, Philogene, who says the third goal was his own favourite, was keen to ensure such a display becomes a more frequent occurrence.
“A special performance for me,” he said. Got a hat-trick, I’ve got to keep going working on it in training and just keep producing on and off the pitch.
“I’ll just keep working hard, contribute for them and they’ll contribute for me.
“I had to keep my head down, focus, work hard and then it will all come together.
“The way we’re playing now, the team is gelling together. We’re going to go somewhere.
"I think we’re doing well, it will give us a boost and we can keep going from there.”
Philogene says he has been working on his finishing in training at Playford Road, and credits two of the Blues’ coaching staff for helping tweak his efficiency in front of goal.
He said: “In training, doing extras, practicing and practicing so it can work in the game. I’ve got to keep doing it.
“I practice with Sone [Aluko] and with Junior [Stanislas], the attacking coaches.”
As is tradition, Philogene received the match ball for scoring three goals. He admitted that he was beginning to think of the hat-trick after the second goal, but that the ball was not being signed by his teammates in the dressing room.
“When I scored the second goal I said to myself ‘let me get another one and make it a hat-trick’,” he said.
“I haven’t signed it yet. I don’t think anyone is going to sign it so I’ll keep it fresh. I’ll probably give it to my mum, she’ll keep it safe for me.”
With his uncle watching from the stands, Philogene was full of praise for the support inside Portman Road, while also claiming that the Blues do not need to prove anybody wrong.
“No,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep our heads and play our game. It’s all going to work out in the end.
“The atmosphere is always good, even when we’re losing. Keep it like that, please.
“[McKenna] said he knew I was going to enjoy playing here and at Playford Road.”
On the new additions this summer, the 23-year-old added: “They’ve been top, gelling straight away with the group.”
Photo: Matchday Images
