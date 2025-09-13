|Ipswich Town 5 v 0 Sheffield United
EFL Championship
Friday, 12th September 2025 Kick-off 20:00
Selles: We Fell Apart
Saturday, 13th Sep 2025 09:42
Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles admitted his side fell apart after Town’s second goal during last night’s 5-0 hammering at Portman Road.
The Blues were only one goal to the good at half-time following a first period which Town manager Kieran McKenna admitted afterwards had been tough.
But once Jaden Philogene netted the second goal of his three six minutes after the restart, it was one-way traffic with George Hirst and Jack Clarke also getting on the scoresheet following shambolic defending.
“As you say, it’s a very tough evening,” Selles said. “We came here with our intention to try to be dominant, to try to go after the game.
“I think we were competitive in the first half. I think we were the team we wanted to be, we were intense, we were front-footed.
“The first goal comes from a deflection 70 metres away from the goal. It’s the type of situation that has been against us this season and in the last couple of games.
“But I think we were competitive and then we started the second half without being competitive. The second goal changed the game and I think we fell apart.”
The Blades have now lost all five of their Championship games this season - as well as being knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle - and remain bottom of the table.
Travelling fans spent much of the second half calling for the Spaniard, who only took over in in June following Chris Wilder’s departure, to be relieved of his duties.
“It doesn't matter what I believe [about my future] but I will keep working until the last moment,” he insisted.
“I have to take the pain and analyse what we want for the next game to try to beat the next opponent.”
