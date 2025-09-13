Selles: We Fell Apart

Saturday, 13th Sep 2025 09:42 Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles admitted his side fell apart after Town’s second goal during last night’s 5-0 hammering at Portman Road. The Blues were only one goal to the good at half-time following a first period which Town manager Kieran McKenna admitted afterwards had been tough. But once Jaden Philogene netted the second goal of his three six minutes after the restart, it was one-way traffic with George Hirst and Jack Clarke also getting on the scoresheet following shambolic defending. “As you say, it’s a very tough evening,” Selles said. “We came here with our intention to try to be dominant, to try to go after the game. “I think we were competitive in the first half. I think we were the team we wanted to be, we were intense, we were front-footed. “The first goal comes from a deflection 70 metres away from the goal. It’s the type of situation that has been against us this season and in the last couple of games. “But I think we were competitive and then we started the second half without being competitive. The second goal changed the game and I think we fell apart.” The Blades have now lost all five of their Championship games this season - as well as being knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle - and remain bottom of the table. Travelling fans spent much of the second half calling for the Spaniard, who only took over in in June following Chris Wilder’s departure, to be relieved of his duties. “It doesn't matter what I believe [about my future] but I will keep working until the last moment,” he insisted. “I have to take the pain and analyse what we want for the next game to try to beat the next opponent.”

blueboy1981 added 09:55 - Sep 13

Just desserts for a Club being stupid enough to get rid of Wilder, a Good Manager ! 0

Bert added 10:07 - Sep 13

It is true that for the first twenty minutes we found it difficult against United’s high and energetic press. Yes, the defection led to our first goal but after that we pounced on every loose ball, were quick and slick with our passing, opened up spaces and were clinical with everything we did. The subs carried on the good work and had their defenders and midfield on the ropes. We made United look poor but it was not simply about Ruben’s tactics. They simply could not contain us. 0

SussexTractor added 10:14 - Sep 13

Let’s be fair in the first half they had more possession, matched us but couldn’t really create goal scoring opportunities. A bit like Town until this match. If I were Sheffield Utd I would give him a chance but that probably isn’t going to happen in football. 1

