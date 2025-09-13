U18s Hammered at Palace

Saturday, 13th Sep 2025 16:56 Town’s U18s fell to an 8-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at the Eagles’ Copers Cope training ground this morning. The young Blues, who are still to taste victory this season following their elevation to the U18 Premier League after the academy’s move to category one, went behind in the first minute to Benji Casey’s penalty and were two down on six via Donte Martin’s strike. Martin added a third on 39, then two minutes later Stuart Oduro made it 4-0, the scoreline at the break. Two minutes after the restart, Makai Bernard-Ferguson bagged the fifth, then on 58 his second and his side’s sixth. In the 72nd minute Casey grabbed his second of the game, then four minutes into injury time he completed a hat-trick, his second in successive games, taking his U18 Premier League tally for the season to nine in four matches for the Eagles, who are second in the table. U18s: Wreford, Brouwers (Brown 74), Mandey, Thompson, O’Sullivan, Sains (Longwe 46), Albashir, Wood, Undike (Burton-Yurevich 60), Eze, Adetiba (Pedder 60). Unused: Twyman.

Photo: Action Images



