Blades Sack Selles Following Town Thrashing

Sunday, 14th Sep 2025 11:09 Sheffield United have sacked manager Ruben Selles following Friday’s 5-0 thrashing by the Blues at Portman Road. That defeat was the Blades’ fifth of the season in the Championship leaving them bottom of the table without a point, while they also exited the Carabao Cup at the first-round stage. Last season, the South Yorkshiremen finished third in the table before unluckily losing 2-1 to Sunderland in the play-off final. Manager Chris Wilder left the club following the failure to win promotion with former Hull City and Reading boss Selles taking over in June. Wilder is now expected to return for a third spell in charge at Bramall Lane.

Photo: TWTD



muccletonjoe added 11:13 - Sep 14

No one who saw the game on friday will be surprised at that. Looks like we played them at exactly the right time. I can't see it being such an easy game if they put Wilder back in charge for the next one. 0

