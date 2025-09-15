Four in Championship Team of the Week
Monday, 15th Sep 2025 11:52
Four Town players have been named in the Championship Team of the Week following the 5-0 thumping of Sheffield United on Friday.
Hat-trick hero Jaden Philogene is joined by debutant Darnell Furlong, Leif Davis and George Hirst, who bagged his second of the season.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Championship Preview: Sheffield United by ad_wilkin
Last year’s play-off finalists have not had a good start to the season, losing 4-1 to Bristol City on the opening weekend, going out of the Carabao Cup to new boys Birmingham and then falling to 1-0 defeats against Swansea, Millwall and Middlesbrough.
Flowing Moves - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town, No.4 by The_Flashing_Smile
I'm not sure why this one came out like this. I think some of you calling for a different rhyme scheme got into my brain, but this stream of consciousness came to me upon waking this morning. Sometimes I just tune in, and it all drops out. It's best not to ask questions.
Flowing Moves - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town. by The_Flashing_Smile
I decided to set myself a challenge for the new season - to write a poem match report for every league game. Why? I’ve no idea really.
Championship Preview: Derby County by ad_wilkin
When John Eustace took over at Pride Park on 13th February the Rams looked to be in serious trouble, however, six wins and two draws across March and April was impressive form and was just enough to keep them up by a point on the final day of the season.
Championship Preview: Preston North End by ad_wilkin
Preston North End were one of just a few teams to take three points off Ipswich Town in the 2023/24 season going 3-0 up at Deepdale by half-time before a Kieffer Moore brace restored hope but was not enough to inspire Town to a point, the game ending 3-2.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]