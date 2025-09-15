Four in Championship Team of the Week

Monday, 15th Sep 2025 11:52 Four Town players have been named in the Championship Team of the Week following the 5-0 thumping of Sheffield United on Friday. Hat-trick hero Jaden Philogene is joined by debutant Darnell Furlong, Leif Davis and George Hirst, who bagged his second of the season.

Photo: Matchday Images



MickMillsTash added 11:56 - Sep 15

They have overlooked all of Godfrey's assists 0

dyersdream added 11:59 - Sep 15

It’s Davis not Davies ! 0

muccletonjoe added 12:00 - Sep 15

They all played well 0

el_granjero added 12:07 - Sep 15

I've missed these stories. Not sure what Matusiwa did to miss out though. 0

