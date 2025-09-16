Akpom: Ajax and Lille Spells Made Me a Better Player
Tuesday, 16th Sep 2025 09:57 by Kallum Brisset
Town forward Chuba Akpom believes he has returned to England a better player following two years at Ajax and Lille.
After scoring 28 goals for Middlesbrough, which earned him the Championship’s Golden Boot award, Akpom joined Dutch giants Ajax in 2023 before spending the second half of last season on loan at French side Lille.
Having now returned to England’s second tier on loan with the Blues, with Town having an obligation to sign him permanently for £7 million next summer if they win promotion, the 29-year-old is aiming to bring the experiences of playing abroad into a successful Championship campaign this term.
“They’ve definitely shaped me,” he said. “It’s a big responsibility going abroad and having to adapt to different cultures and different ways of playing. It’s added to my experience and hopefully I can bring everything that I’ve learned to Ipswich.
“We had the worst start in Ajax history or something like that. It is a shame because I feel like in my time there I did do quite well, even though I got limited playing time and I was always played out of position on the right or left and mainly from the bench.
“It was still a great experience for me to play for such a historic club. It’s something that I wouldn’t want to go back and change a thing. I do hope that Ajax get back to where they deserve to be, and that’s winning championships and stuff like that.
“Historically, an unbelievable club, so successful and you feel that when you’re there — sold-out stadiums every single home game, going into town you’re constantly getting noticed and stuff like that. I really enjoyed it.
"The club isn’t where it should be at the moment, it should be winning leagues and doing well in Europe, but I’m sure they’ll get back to that.”
Only in March was Akpom playing in the knockout stages of the Champions League with Lille, with whom he scored three goals despite only starting six games in all competitions.
“That was good,” he reflected. “Playing in the Champions League is the pinnacle of club football, isn’t it? I’m definitely grateful for that experience, and I just want to bring all that experience that I have here.
“Not just me, but there’s so many other players here that have played in the Premier League and played in European leagues. If we can bring that all into one, we should do really well this season.
“I do feel like I’m a better player. I feel like that season at Middlesbrough I unlocked something in me. Now I know what I’m capable of and now I know the best way to get the best out of myself.
"My experience at Ajax and Lille has definitely made me a better player. It’s just about getting 100 per cent match fit, getting a rhythm and I’m looking forward to that.”
Prior to his explosive form at Middlesbrough, Akpom had numerous spells in the EFL on loan from Arsenal, while also playing club football in Belgium and Greece.
Especially during his younger days, the Londoner credits his family with playing a fundamental role in his career to date.
He said: “Without my family, I wouldn’t be here now. They sacrificed so much time taking me to training, taking me to different tournaments, helping me and supporting me chase my dream. I’m definitely grateful for that.
“Now I have two kids and a fiancé, so there’s even more responsibility for me and I use that as motivation.
“Family ultimately is the most important thing. The better I do on the pitch, the better their life is off the pitch as well. Family definitely plays a big part in my life and is the most important thing to me.”
Akpom has previously represented England at U16, U17, U19, U20 and U21 levels, but in 2019 expressed a desire to declare for Nigeria at senior level, for whom he qualifies through having Nigerian parents.
Six years on, Akpom is still yet to play for the Super Eagles but says senior international football is still something he is keen on achieving.
“They’ve made me do the passport stuff,” he said. “My agent has been in contact with the manager [Éric Chelle] and they’ve always liked me. If I was to get called up, it would be an honour of course.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Championship Preview: Sheffield United by ad_wilkin
Last year’s play-off finalists have not had a good start to the season, losing 4-1 to Bristol City on the opening weekend, going out of the Carabao Cup to new boys Birmingham and then falling to 1-0 defeats against Swansea, Millwall and Middlesbrough.
Flowing Moves - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town, No.4 by The_Flashing_Smile
I'm not sure why this one came out like this. I think some of you calling for a different rhyme scheme got into my brain, but this stream of consciousness came to me upon waking this morning. Sometimes I just tune in, and it all drops out. It's best not to ask questions.
Flowing Moves - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town. by The_Flashing_Smile
I decided to set myself a challenge for the new season - to write a poem match report for every league game. Why? I’ve no idea really.
Championship Preview: Derby County by ad_wilkin
When John Eustace took over at Pride Park on 13th February the Rams looked to be in serious trouble, however, six wins and two draws across March and April was impressive form and was just enough to keep them up by a point on the final day of the season.
Championship Preview: Preston North End by ad_wilkin
Preston North End were one of just a few teams to take three points off Ipswich Town in the 2023/24 season going 3-0 up at Deepdale by half-time before a Kieffer Moore brace restored hope but was not enough to inspire Town to a point, the game ending 3-2.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]