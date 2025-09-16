Akpom: Ajax and Lille Spells Made Me a Better Player

Tuesday, 16th Sep 2025 09:57 by Kallum Brisset Town forward Chuba Akpom believes he has returned to England a better player following two years at Ajax and Lille. After scoring 28 goals for Middlesbrough, which earned him the Championship’s Golden Boot award, Akpom joined Dutch giants Ajax in 2023 before spending the second half of last season on loan at French side Lille. Having now returned to England’s second tier on loan with the Blues, with Town having an obligation to sign him permanently for £7 million next summer if they win promotion, the 29-year-old is aiming to bring the experiences of playing abroad into a successful Championship campaign this term. “They’ve definitely shaped me,” he said. “It’s a big responsibility going abroad and having to adapt to different cultures and different ways of playing. It’s added to my experience and hopefully I can bring everything that I’ve learned to Ipswich. “We had the worst start in Ajax history or something like that. It is a shame because I feel like in my time there I did do quite well, even though I got limited playing time and I was always played out of position on the right or left and mainly from the bench. “It was still a great experience for me to play for such a historic club. It’s something that I wouldn’t want to go back and change a thing. I do hope that Ajax get back to where they deserve to be, and that’s winning championships and stuff like that. “Historically, an unbelievable club, so successful and you feel that when you’re there — sold-out stadiums every single home game, going into town you’re constantly getting noticed and stuff like that. I really enjoyed it. "The club isn’t where it should be at the moment, it should be winning leagues and doing well in Europe, but I’m sure they’ll get back to that.” Only in March was Akpom playing in the knockout stages of the Champions League with Lille, with whom he scored three goals despite only starting six games in all competitions. “That was good,” he reflected. “Playing in the Champions League is the pinnacle of club football, isn’t it? I’m definitely grateful for that experience, and I just want to bring all that experience that I have here. “Not just me, but there’s so many other players here that have played in the Premier League and played in European leagues. If we can bring that all into one, we should do really well this season. “I do feel like I’m a better player. I feel like that season at Middlesbrough I unlocked something in me. Now I know what I’m capable of and now I know the best way to get the best out of myself. "My experience at Ajax and Lille has definitely made me a better player. It’s just about getting 100 per cent match fit, getting a rhythm and I’m looking forward to that.” Prior to his explosive form at Middlesbrough, Akpom had numerous spells in the EFL on loan from Arsenal, while also playing club football in Belgium and Greece. Especially during his younger days, the Londoner credits his family with playing a fundamental role in his career to date. He said: “Without my family, I wouldn’t be here now. They sacrificed so much time taking me to training, taking me to different tournaments, helping me and supporting me chase my dream. I’m definitely grateful for that. “Now I have two kids and a fiancé, so there’s even more responsibility for me and I use that as motivation. “Family ultimately is the most important thing. The better I do on the pitch, the better their life is off the pitch as well. Family definitely plays a big part in my life and is the most important thing to me.” Akpom has previously represented England at U16, U17, U19, U20 and U21 levels, but in 2019 expressed a desire to declare for Nigeria at senior level, for whom he qualifies through having Nigerian parents. Six years on, Akpom is still yet to play for the Super Eagles but says senior international football is still something he is keen on achieving. “They’ve made me do the passport stuff,” he said. “My agent has been in contact with the manager [Éric Chelle] and they’ve always liked me. If I was to get called up, it would be an honour of course.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Edmundo added 10:54 - Sep 16

The second Town Super Eagle after that spring chicken, Finidi, hopefully! 0

Bazza8564 added 11:25 - Sep 16

Gradually getting to grips with life at Ipswich Town and a key part of our season ahead. Im liking what i'm seeing but it's very early days and we must give the guy 6-8 games. We have a habit of writing players off on this site and we need to all grow up a bit. Philogene and Clarke have been slaughtered here, and now are shining. Let's make sure we look after this guy positively.



Looking at the bigger picture, Our attacking options are getting better and better. Ivan, Sindre, Jack Clarke and Szmodics is a formidable "bench front four" .



Personally I can't wait for Saturday, it's been a while since i felt like that ..... 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments