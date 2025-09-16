U17s Beaten By Hammers

Tuesday, 16th Sep 2025 20:14

Town’s youngsters were beaten 4-0 by West Ham United in their opening U17 Premier League Cup game at Playford Road this afternoon.

David Wright’s side were 3-0 down at the break with the Hammers adding another goal in the second half.

The Blues are in a group with Norwich and Tottenham in addition to the East Londoners.

U17s: Bentley, Barry, Adebayo, Brown, Felicio, Longwe (c), Omar, Boakye-King, Burton-Yurevich, Pedder, Adetiba. Subs: Wreford, Brentnall, Enkotosia, Buskell, Ladegbaye.





Photo: TWTD