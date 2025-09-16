Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U17s Beaten By Hammers
Tuesday, 16th Sep 2025 20:14

Town’s youngsters were beaten 4-0 by West Ham United in their opening U17 Premier League Cup game at Playford Road this afternoon.

David Wright’s side were 3-0 down at the break with the Hammers adding another goal in the second half.

The Blues are in a group with Norwich and Tottenham in addition to the East Londoners.

U17s: Bentley, Barry, Adebayo, Brown, Felicio, Longwe (c), Omar, Boakye-King, Burton-Yurevich, Pedder, Adetiba. Subs: Wreford, Brentnall, Enkotosia, Buskell, Ladegbaye.


Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls





About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025