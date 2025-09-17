New Call Me Ted Poster For Norwich Derby

Wednesday, 17th Sep 2025 21:01

Town poster gurus Call Me Ted have produced a new design ahead of the East Anglian derby against Norwich City at Portman Road on Sunday 5th October.

The brainchild of brothers Richard and Steve Haugh, and friends Kevin Bennett and Andy Mortimer, Call Me Ted released unique posters by local artists for every home match last season which appeared in the programme for the relevant game.

The poster for the Canaries fixture sees artist Mark Johnson reimagine the match as a cinematic masterpiece.

“The derby is such a massive game, so I wanted to create a poster for the big occasion in a movie-style print - the Transforming Tractor versus the Robotic Canaries,” Johnson said.

“There’s a calm-before-the-storm feel to the design - I wanted to have the Tractorbot overlooking the whole town with lots of Easter eggs within the artwork for fans to enjoy.

“There are nods to Ipswich’s trophies; the League, FA and UEFA Cup trophies standing tall alongside buildings from around town and the Orwell Bridge hidden in the smokey background .

“And we couldn’t resist the cheeky addition of a NUNEZ 32 banner proudly hanging from the building.”

A3 prints of the poster are available from callmeted.co.uk for £15.





Photo: Call Me Ted