McKenna: Matusiwa Making Really Positive Steps

Thursday, 18th Sep 2025 16:52 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says summer signing Azor Matusiwa has made positive steps in his first five games in the Championship with Town now very strong in their midfield department. Dutchman Matusiwa, 27, joined the club from French Ligue 1 side Rennes for €9 million (£7.8 million) in July. “Really positive steps,” McKenna said when asked about Matusiwa’s first month in English football in which he has started every Championship match. “I’ve said a few times, he’s a great guy, he’s really settled into the group. “He’s a real team guy, a real top man, wants the best for everyone around him, wants the best for the team and he’s got really good human qualities. “He had a good pre-season with us. I think he said himself that he found the first game [at Birmingham] as everyone did, players who’ve been in England as well, found it really intense and challenging to get a foothold. “But I think it’s pretty clear and you can see the improvement game by game, he’s taken steps forward in his own performances. That helps the team as well, so I think it’s all in a positive direction. “Again, it’s early days. He’s only five games into his Ipswich career and his career in English football, so I’m sure there are some levels to go. But I think he’s bringing good things on and off the pitch and hopefully it will continue to improve.” With Jens Cajuste’s return for a second season on loan from Napoli and the signing of Marcelino Nunez from Norwich, adding to Matusiwa, Jack Taylor and Cameron Humphreys, the Blues now have a strong midfield unit. “It feels that way in a few different departments at the moment and exactly where we want to be and where we need to be,” McKenna reflected. “I’ve said it many times, you want to be one of the top teams in this division, the challenges are so great, so varied and so frequent that you need to have really good strength, really good depth, different options, different profiles, different qualities. “And it feels like we have that really hungry, fresh group as well. Lots of players are trying to establish themselves here, or in the case of Azor trying to establish himself in English football, or in the case of Cam Humphreys, he's trying to still build into the early phase of his career. “So, a really hungry department and the players in there are good people and hopefully it will be a strength.” Possible that Matusiwa, Cajuste and Nunez could all start together at some point? “Not impossible. Marcelino’s played a little bit as a 10. Jens has played higher up at times as well for Napoli, so it’s not impossible. “But look, there are 46 league games, that’s plenty of football, so I’ve not got any great concerns about those players in particular having opportunities to contribute. “I think they’re all going to have opportunities to contribute. They’ll all be needed to start games and they'll all be needed to come on in games, and Jack and Cameron will have their part to play in that unit as well. “We need that depth. It’s a busy schedule. We’ve got the busier bits still to come. It’s a physical league and we want to be a physical and intense team, so the depth is hopefully going to be something that we can use well.”

Photo: Matchday Images



SquamishBlue added 17:16 - Sep 18

He's been strong and is only going to get better.....however can he run the show the way Morsy did?.....i think he's an upgrade from Morsy, but can he lead us into the premiership and be a proper midfield general and keep us there? 1

muccletonjoe added 17:17 - Sep 18

I would say , of the signings this season, has looked the best buy. 1

Cookieboy added 17:22 - Sep 18

First impressions, what a player, will hopefully get even better. Very good business on the recruitment front. Keep fit and yellow card free would be fantastic !!! 2

Mark added 17:30 - Sep 18

Matusiwa had a tough start at Birmingham, but has got better and better since then and looks a fantastic signing in a really key position for us. He is the player I would least like to get injured or suspended, as all of our other midfielders are more attack-minded and I think we would really miss him. 0

flykickingbybgunn added 17:35 - Sep 18

I've been impressed with him.

Well done Kieran, Mark and Azor. 1

Bazza8564 added 17:45 - Sep 18

Yeah Im not going to rock the boat here, I also think hes a great player and he will be a mainstay for our squad hopefully for many years to come.



I say squad because I believe, now the rebuild is done, that the next promotion will see our £175m budget spent on 4-5 key positions and as much as like Taylor and Humphreys, the midfield was the weakest link last year and thats where big money may have to go.



As for this season, build around him, he's tenacious and clearly has the personal qualities that exemplify what a Kieran McKenna group has 0

