Furlong: Just Having Good Players Isn't Enough

Friday, 19th Sep 2025 06:00 by Kallum Brisset Town full-back Darnell Furlong believes the Blues will need more than just a strong squad of players in order to achieve promotion back to the Premier League this season. Having been relegated from the top flight last season, Kieran McKenna’s side began life back in the Championship as title favourites but stuttered after failing to win any of their opening four league matches of the season. There is hope that the Blues are firmly back on track, though, following last Friday’s emphatic 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United at Portman Road. Summer signing Furlong says the quality of personnel in the squad is capable of promotion, but that alone does not guarantee results on the pitch, especially in the Championship. “Definitely equipped,” he said. “There’s a lot of quality in the group, a lot of quality from the staff and the players which is brilliant. “But as we know and as I’ve known for many years now, the Championship is an extremely tough league no matter how good your squad is. Just being a good squad and having good players isn’t enough, anything can happen along the way. “Hopefully the other night was the start of something and maybe we can put a little run together, but we can’t take anything for granted in how tough the league is going to be. “If you asked one of the boys that have been here a long time, maybe they’d feel different. But for me, I’ve walked in and I’ve seen a great unit and a tight-knit group. “The boys are all there for each other, enjoy each other’s company and get along very well, and I think that’s shown on the pitch in the two games that I’ve been here.

“It definitely doesn’t feel like a new patchwork squad or anything like that, the squad feels fully ready to go and ready to compete in the Championship.” Experienced defender Furlong has more than 250 Championship appearances to his name in addition to a season of regular football in the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion. “It was definitely tough,” he reflected on that campaign. “The quality up there is another level on top again, this club obviously experienced it last year. But the goal is just to do well this season, pick up a few more results and see where we are coming towards Christmas.” Last week’s comprehensive victory over the Blades was long overdue and marked the first time that Town had won a league match on home soil and kept a clean sheet this calendar year. Furlong, who put in a stellar display on his debut that night, hopes that result can kickstart the season and spark the Blues into life ahead of the remaining games. He said: “It was a really nice one to be involved in. I thought it was going to be a really tough game which it started out as. We know they’re going to be a great team and up there at the top of the league at the end of the season, I reckon. It was really nice to start with a strong performance and result. “I didn’t actually know that it was the first clean sheet until after, but really nice to do it on a Friday night at Portman Road at home as well. Hopefully we can build on it now.” On Jaden Philogene’s hat-trick, he added: “He’s on fire. I’ve seen him over the years; I’ve never been his teammate, but I’ve seen what he can do, and it’s nice to be sharing the dressing room with him when he can produce quality like that. I don’t think [I’ve seen] a more complete hat-trick.” Next up is a long trip to Lancashire to face Blackburn Rovers this weekend, where Town will aim to record back-to-back victories for the first time since securing promotion from the Championship 16 months ago. Rovers have made a similar start to Town and also sit on six points from the opening five games, but have lost all three of their matches at Ewood Park in all competitions. “I’ve played them already,” Furlong said. “A tough opponent, like to get involved and get stuck in so they’re going to be a very good team. "People say it all the time, there’s no easy game in the Championship and it sounds cliché but it really is, anyone can beat anyone on the day. “Travelling away to Blackburn is not going to be an easy game so we’ll prepare right and we’ll see where it leaves us.” Since February, Blackburn have been managed by Valérien Ismaël, a familiar face for Furlong with the pair having worked with each other during the Frenchman’s stint at the Hawthorns. Despite their previous relationship, the 29-year-old does not see the value in giving tactical hints given the adaptability that modern-day managers possess. He said: “Another interesting period at West Brom. A good manager, someone who really demands a lot from his team with high energy and high work rate. We’ve got to be ready to match it ourselves and focus on us. “I think times change and managers develop new styles and things like that. Some obviously have stuck to exactly what they do, but I think the way Blackburn have played this year has been quite different and quite varied. “They’ve shown a lot of good things and a lot of different styles of play. We’ve worked on it, we’ve looked at it and come Saturday we’ll be ready.” On an Ewood Park return for Sammie Szmodics, Furlong said: “Fully focused, ready to go and just wants to get out here. I imagine he’s got that extra fire in him to want to do well and sort of prove a point there. “Fingers crossed we can go up there, have a good performance and a good result.”

Photo: TWTD



