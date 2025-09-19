U21s and U18s Both Face League Leaders

Friday, 19th Sep 2025 10:51

Town’s U21s and U18s are both in Saturday action this weekend, at Chelsea and at Arsenal respectively.

John McGreal’s side go into their match, which kicks-off at 2pm at Kingsmeadow, still unbeaten in Premier League 2 and fifth in the 29-team table (top 10 below), with the West Londoners top on maximum points from their three games.

The U18s visit Arsenal’s Sobha Realty Training Centre (KO midday) sitting bottom of the U18 Premier League on one point. The Gunners are currently top of the 15-team division with 10 points from their four matches.





Photo: TWTD