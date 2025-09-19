Town Win LMA Performance of the Week Award

Friday, 19th Sep 2025 21:30

Town won the League Managers Association’s Everest Men’s Performance of the Week Award for the 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United last Friday.

The award is voted on by a panel featuring LMA chairman Martin O’Neill OBE, former Blues boss Mick McCarthy, Jess Creighton, Les Ferdinand MBE, Sir Alex Ferguson CBE, Barry Fry, Chris Hughton, Stuart Pearce MBE, Clare Tomlinson, Carla Ward and Rachel Yankey OBE.

Town last won the award for the 2-1 win at Tottenham in November last year.





Photo: Matchday Images