U21s Beat Chelsea to Hit Top of Table
Saturday, 20th Sep 2025 18:07
Town’s U21s hit the top of Premier League 2 following a 4-2 away victory over previous leaders Chelsea at Kingsmeadow this afternoon.
John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side, who remain unbeaten following the academy’s elevation to category one, went in front via a debut goal from Luca Fletcher (pictured), who signed from Manchester City in January, on 13 before Chelsea levelled through Shumaira Mheuka.
Tudor Mendel restored the lead four minutes into injury time, then Ashley Boatswain made it 3-1 on 53, left-back Somto Boniface, who was on the first-team bench on a number of occasions last season and was playing his first U21s game of the campaign following injury.
The West Londoners pulled a goal back via Reggie Walsh on 73, but sub Rio Morgan sealed the win four minutes into injury time.
Elsewhere, the U18s lost 4-2 at Arsenal, Indiana Pedder and Archie Brown, the scorers of the Blues goals.
U21s: Williamson, Babb, Boniface, Mthunzi, Shabazz-Edwards, Onuchukwu, Mendel, Carr, Boatswain (Mauge 67), Fletcher (Morgan 72), Ayinde (Pitts 67). Unused: Barrett, Elliott.
U18s: Bentley (Fletcher 66), Adebayo, O'Sullivan, Brown, Adetiba (Berkeley-Agyepong 79), Longwe, Wood (c), Brouwers, Unadike (Burton-Yurevich 86), Pedder (Boakye-King 86), Eze (Enkotosia 79).
Photo: Instagram
