McKenna: An Inevitable Decision

Saturday, 20th Sep 2025 19:35 Town boss Kieran McKenna says it was an ‘inevitable decision’ for referee Stephen Martin to abandon the Blues’ match at Blackburn Rovers and expects to return to Ewood Park to restage the contest. With 80 minutes on the clock, Martin halted proceedings due to a waterlogged pitch with the ball visibly failing to bounce or roll smoothly on the playing surface. The Blues, having also been reduced to 10-men following a red card to Jacob Greaves, were trailing 1-0 after Todd Cantwell had converted a penalty shortly before the hour mark. “Strange sort of feeling as we stand here now,” McKenna told TownTV. “It was impossible to finish the game. Especially from the start of the second half, the pitch was getting to the point of unplayable, really. “It was really slushy before the game started but the ball rolled okay in the first half, to be fair, it was holding up a little bit. But the second half, the footing was too slippery to be safe, and then the ball stops moving. “I think it was an inevitable decision, could have maybe been earlier but in the end there was no other option.” McKenna thanked the 3,984 travelling supporters who had made the long journey to Lancashire, with the official supporters coaches having left Portman Road at 6.15am. He said: “Incredible support, really, really grateful. Still in full voice at the end as well in the rain, they’re incredible. We hope to reward them starting next Saturday and in the matches to come. “There’s every chance we’ll be back up here again and hopefully we’ll reward them because we really appreciate the support.” Chairman Mark Ashton echoed McKenna’s gratitude, adding: “We’ll look at what we can do for the fans who travelled all this way and supported the team in such difficult conditions. The main thing we want to say is thank you.” It has been confirmed that Greaves’s red card will stand regardless of the match outcome, which will be determined by the EFL board.

Photo: Action Images



BurleysGloryDays added 19:42 - Sep 20

Got to be a full replay, simple as that.



Only alternative is one point each and neither will be happy with that. 2

Vancouver_Blue added 19:50 - Sep 20

Isn’t there a rule book for this sort of thing. Talksport reckon they will just play the remaining time, which sounds like complete rubbish 1

StamfordBlue added 19:58 - Sep 20

“the League Board has absolute discretion under Regulation 34.2 to decide whether the match is considered completed, replayed in full, or replayed in part”

I can’t see that the Board would consider it completed. If it was say 3-0 at 80mins then maybe, but 1-0 is still so open, even with 10 men.

Long old trip for 10mins of football if replayed in part.

Sounds like most of the second half was unplayable, so if part then maybe 45 mins.

Probably just a full replay (hopefully). 1

Gforce added 19:59 - Sep 20

It would be utterly ridiculous to make the team travel all that way,to play 10 minutes, plus stopage time.The only sensible outcome is to replay the match in full. 2

ITFC_1994 added 20:45 - Sep 20

Surely it will just be replayed? As KM says, was pretty awful from half time onwards.... hopefully we learnt a few lessons from the game and it wasn't a complete waste of time. Greaves has made so many mistakes since joining us, loses concentration and so erratic at times... Burgess by far the better player in my opinion and whilst Greaves clearly has potential he needs to start showing it. Could be a blessing that he got the red, if Kipre comes in and performs well. I'm very confident we will still be where we want to be come the end of the season but centre back position could be our undoing. It's a bit worrying.... 0

Marcus added 20:52 - Sep 20

The second half was entirely unplayable and the officials waited too late. If it's declared as a complete game or just the final few minutes played then dangerous conditions would be accepted. Logic would be replay the game (or at least the second half). However, since when have decisions been logical? 0

muhrensleftfoot added 20:59 - Sep 20

It should be replayed from the start, but can't help worrying that the faceless ones on the EFL board will make a different decision. 0

