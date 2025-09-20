|Blackburn Rovers v Ipswich Town
EFL Championship
Saturday, 20th September 2025 Kick-off 15:00
McKenna: An Inevitable Decision
Saturday, 20th Sep 2025 19:35
Town boss Kieran McKenna says it was an ‘inevitable decision’ for referee Stephen Martin to abandon the Blues’ match at Blackburn Rovers and expects to return to Ewood Park to restage the contest.
With 80 minutes on the clock, Martin halted proceedings due to a waterlogged pitch with the ball visibly failing to bounce or roll smoothly on the playing surface.
The Blues, having also been reduced to 10-men following a red card to Jacob Greaves, were trailing 1-0 after Todd Cantwell had converted a penalty shortly before the hour mark.
“Strange sort of feeling as we stand here now,” McKenna told TownTV. “It was impossible to finish the game. Especially from the start of the second half, the pitch was getting to the point of unplayable, really.
“It was really slushy before the game started but the ball rolled okay in the first half, to be fair, it was holding up a little bit. But the second half, the footing was too slippery to be safe, and then the ball stops moving.
“I think it was an inevitable decision, could have maybe been earlier but in the end there was no other option.”
McKenna thanked the 3,984 travelling supporters who had made the long journey to Lancashire, with the official supporters coaches having left Portman Road at 6.15am.
He said: “Incredible support, really, really grateful. Still in full voice at the end as well in the rain, they’re incredible. We hope to reward them starting next Saturday and in the matches to come.
“There’s every chance we’ll be back up here again and hopefully we’ll reward them because we really appreciate the support.”
Chairman Mark Ashton echoed McKenna’s gratitude, adding: “We’ll look at what we can do for the fans who travelled all this way and supported the team in such difficult conditions. The main thing we want to say is thank you.”
It has been confirmed that Greaves’s red card will stand regardless of the match outcome, which will be determined by the EFL board.
Photo: Action Images
|
