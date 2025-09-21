EFL Statement on Abandonment

Sunday, 21st Sep 2025 10:38 The EFL has issued a statement relating to yesterday’s abandoned Championship game between the Blackburn Rovers and the Blues at Ewood Park. The match was curtailed in the 80th minute as the torrential rain which had persisted throughout the game had made the surface unplayable. At the time, Rovers were 1-0 in front via a Todd Cantwell penalty, while Town were down to 10 men following Jacob Greaves’s red card, an incident in which the conditions played a significant role. “[Saturday]’s Sky Bet Championship fixture between Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town was abandoned due to an unplayable surface,” the statement reads. “The decision was taken in agreement with both managers. “The board will consider what action is to be taken as a result of the abandonment, in line with EFL regulations.” EFL regulation 34.2, indicates that any league match which from any cause falls short of 90 minutes’ duration may be ordered to count as a completed fixture or be replayed in full or in part on whatever terms and conditions the board shall in their absolute discretion determine. However, as manager Kieran McKenna indicated he is anticipating with his post-match comments last night, the most likely option appears to be the game being restaged at a later date as FA rule 20(E)(iii) states: “In the event of a competition match not being played or abandoned owing to causes over which neither club has control, it should be played in its entirety on a date to be mutually agreed by the two clubs and approved by the competition.” Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that Jacob Greaves’s red card will stand whatever the EFL’s decision on the match overall. Greaves will be banned for one match for his first-ever senior dismissal, next week’s home match against Portsmouth.

Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



Dissboyitfc added 10:45 - Sep 21

Reading that and according to rule 20(e) (iii) it has to be replayed! 0

smithlarr added 10:48 - Sep 21

Greaves still being banned for a game is the silver lining, he has been woeful. I miss Burgess. 0

FreddySteady added 10:52 - Sep 21

And Burgess has turned into Harry Kane! 1

Gazelle added 10:53 - Sep 21

On 31st January 1961 we were 1-2 down against Derby County at the notorious Baseball Ground when the game was abandoned after 40 mins after a heavy downpour. The replay was arranged for 24th April with Town winning 4-1 so let’s hope history repeats itself. 0

darkhorse28 added 10:53 - Sep 21

The conditions contributed. How many players did Blackburn have sent off? How many other players were sent off?



Good players adapt, even average ones do, elite ones thrive.



The excuses after 42 abject games where we struggle to compete without the legacy leadership group are pathetic. It’s not form or conditions, or any external factors when it’s 14 months, the problems are internal, intrinsic and under our nose.



As uncomfortable as that clearly is for some.., £200 million and commitment and result wise our legacy sides and Micks teams costing £2.50 would steamroller this group.



The pictures of our ‘quality’ players pulling out of challenges while Blackburn relish the conditions and the adversity, speak a thousand words.



Run towards adversity? We don’t even have a manger that can adapt to rain!!



Okay it on the ground…, select footballers like Jens, instead of the Nunez combative spirit, and Youngs experience and leadership (hard to get a game ahead of 57 other right backs I guess).



The excuses are pathetic at this point.., the apologist nature suggests all out club deserves is abject failure - £200 million of players bought, imagine being the owners.



There are long term consequences to apologising for 14 mk the that result wise is the worst in our history!!



People talk about levels, Duncan, Hirst, Jewell, Lambert, Mick, they didn’t spend £200 million to stink the place out!



So much quality in this group.., so little understanding of team dynamics form KM and Ashton.., Furlong spoke more sense in one interview than Ashton and McKenna have in 14 months.



Desire. Leadership. Hard work. Passion. Determination, mental fortitude, running towards adversity.



Running towards adversity.., purely rhetoric for 14 months now.., no desire in this group to win at all costs.



At best we are the Leeds and Southampton of 23/24 - at worst Luton Town of last year.



We can’t simply sell EVERY player when they stop listening to the manager.



Ashton is SO indexed in his role to McKenna he’d rather risk the clubs entire future - than risk his job!!!



That’s not elite.



It’s pathetic.



Awesome third kit though - love it, best in years. Small wins. -3

