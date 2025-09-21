Players Gift Fans Signed Third Kit Shirts as Thank-You

Sunday, 21st Sep 2025 11:12 The Town first-team squad bought and gifted signed new third kit shirts to travelling fans ahead of kick-off at Ewood Park yesterday afternoon. The Blues unveiled the black and carbon strip as they lined up to face Blackburn Rovers with the game ultimately abandoned in the 80th minute due to an unplayable pitch following heavy rain. The squad was joined by CEO and chairman Mark Ashton to hand the shirts over to supporters in the away end at Ewood Park prior to the start of the match. A number also gave away their match shirts after the game was curtailed. Each first-team player had bought and signed the shirt they gave away before the match along with an accompanying letter from skipper Dara O’Shea expressing the squad’s gratitude to fans for their backing, 3,984 having made the long trip to Lancashire. “Thank you all for making the long journey to Blackburn this afternoon,” the letter read. “As a group of players, we know how much time, effort and money our supporters put into following the team and it’s something we are all so grateful for. “As a group we wanted to show our appreciation for the backing we receive from the supporters both home and away, which is why every player in the squad has bought and signed one shirt with their name on and given it away to someone in the away end this afternoon. “We all love the new third shirt and hope you do too, so please accept this as a token of our appreciation for everything you do to support the team.” The new third kit, which the women’s team will wear in their WSL2 game at Charlton this afternoon, is now on sale from Planet Blue at Portman Road and online here.

Photo: Matchday Images



Good on the players, now hopefully club steps up and offers free coaches to go back again.

The investment in a significant gesture to all the fantastic support would be well worth it given the goodwill this would create.

