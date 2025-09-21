Resilient Town Women Claim First WSL2 Point at Charlton

Sunday, 21st Sep 2025 17:03 by Richard Woodward Ipswich Town Women defied the pre-game form table by holding Charlton Athletic, who went into the day as WSL2 leaders, to a 0-0 draw at The Valley - earning their first second-tier point and clean sheet in the process. Natasha Thomas returned to the starting XI and Summer Hughes made her first start of the season with Kyra Robertson and Lucy O’Brien absent and seemingly added to Joe Sheehan’s injury list. The Town boss was only able to name five subs from the permitted nine available to him. Thomas took up a similar left-sided attacking role as she did in the opening-day defeat at Southampton, whilst Hughes slotted in at left-back, allowing former Addick Bethan Roe to move into midfield alongside Leah Mitchell. Before kick-off, both sides paid tribute to former Liverpool manager, and one-time Charlton coach, Matt Beard - whose sad passing was announced late on Saturday evening. Unlike their male counterparts, the Town Women enjoyed glorious autumn sunshine as they sported the new third kit for the first time. However they struggled to gain early control and within three minutes Charlton’s Amalie Thestrup fired a volley narrowly wide from a tight angle. The away side managed to settle after that early scare though, and built a positive spell of pressure thanks to aggressive pressing and tackling by Mitchell and Roe, and the occasional forward dash by Sophie Peskett. But, as has been the case so far this season, there were no major tests for the hosts’ keeper Sophie Whitehouse. On 17 minutes Peskett’s determination down the right side nearly paid off as she fashioned a crossing opportunity after a typical twisting and turning run, but sadly Rianna Dean couldn’t get firm enough contact to convert at close range.

The Blues lost the momentum as the half went on, in part due to some slack passing out from the back gifting possession in bad areas. The home side only really began showing their quality with the first half drawing to a close, though. An unmarked Elisha N’Dow arguably should have done better with her effort from the edge of the box on 41 minutes, but could only place a shot high and wide. Minutes later, Charlton skipper Kiera Skeels’ perfectly weighted pass released the dangerous Charlotte Newsham in behind Hughes, who turned the recovering Town left-back inside out before crossing for Emma Bissell, whose first time shot went straight to the grateful Natalia Negri. A minute later, the Town stopper confidently claimed a corner allowing the travelling side to see out the half. Sheehan will have nevertheless been satisfied with an improved level of performance and control of possession from his side against strong opponents, albeit without a big chance to show for it. Charlton’s attacks were more incisive when they came and but for wasteful finishing they may have taken a somewhat underserved half-time lead late on. The hosts introduced two midfielders in a double change at the break, perhaps to try gain control of possession, but it was the visitors who restarted best. Thomas hit a fierce long-range effort narrowly over within a minute of the restart and moments later a knock-down from Maria Boswell’s deep free-kick nearly saw Roe round Whitehouse who was out swiftly. There were shouts for an Ipswich penalty in the resulting collision between the two, but the referee instead paused the game to allow the home keeper to get medical attention. The benches made a raft of changes on the hour with Sheehan switching to an unfamiliar back three following the sacrifice of Thomas. Centre-back Megan Wearing joined Peake and Boswell in the backline with Hughes and Grace Neville pushing further up as wing-backs. The impact of the change was effective with the visitors nullifying their opponents and with neither keeper particularly busy in the latter stages of the half. There were a few dicey moments, particularly on 79 minutes when Hughes stood firm to block a shot whilst being somewhat fortunate to not concede a penalty for her robust treatment of Newsham. There were further shouts in the final moments of normal time as Mitchell challenged for a header with N’Dow on the edge of the box, but the referee rightly called a foul in favour of the away side. With a generous six minutes of time added on, Town inevitably had to dig in, but they saw out the remaining injury time to earn an important away point. The level of resilience shown against tier two stalwarts will have no doubt have pleased Sheehan, but this display now needs to be built on with more attacking endeavour to further boost his side’s survival hopes. The point does, however, see the Blues move level on points with Sheffield United at the foot of the table, while the Addicks drop to third on goal difference. Next up, the Town Women are in home action on Wednesday night against WSL side Leicester City in the Subway Women’s League Cup. Charlton: Whitehouse, Newsham, Ross (Bradley 45), N’Dow, Pearse, Bissell (Fitzgerald 45), Hutton, Muya (McAteer 59), Skeels, Thestrup (Kenney 59), Flannery (Chime 89). Unused: Pedersen, Finlayson, Siber, Lobato. Town: Negri, Hughes, Peake, Boswell, Neville, Roe, Mitchell, Thomas (Wearing 59), Dear, Peskett, Dean. Unused: Hartley, Bonwick, Earl, Seaby.

Mark added 17:11 - Sep 21

A huge result, going to the league leaders at the Valley and getting our first point at WSL2 level. Really good performances, including Mitchell as a defensive midfielder. I think the result gives us real hope of staying up.



Only being able to name 5/9 subs is a concern though, especially with those cup group stages coming up. The team could have done with some more activity in the transfer market I think to give them more help. 0

