TWTD and Club Finalists at Football Content Awards 2025
Monday, 22nd Sep 2025 12:35
TWTD is among the finalists for the Best Club Content Creator – Football League section at the Football Content Awards 2025, while the club has been nominated in the Football League and Women’s categories.
This year’s Football Content Awards received more than 29,000 nominations and in excess of than 2,000 entries across 32 categories with a panel of more than 30 judges reviewing the submissions to select the shortlists for each section.
Voting is open now here via the Football Content Awards website and also on Instagram and closes on Sunday 12th October at 23:59 (UK time).
As has been the case in previous years, a 50/50 split between expert judges and fans’ votes will determine the winners.
The results will be announced at the Football Content Awards ceremony on Thursday, 20th November at Elland Road, Leeds with a Gold, Silver and Bronze winner in every category.
Outlining the reasons for TWTD’s nomination, the Football Content Awards website says: “TWTD.co.uk is Ipswich Town’s longest-running independent fan site, evolving from a 1990s fanzine to a digital hub since 1995.
“Led by Phil Ham and his team, it delivers news, previews, reports, transfer updates, podcasts, blogs and statistical analysis with accuracy and independence.
“Its thriving forum provides space for discussion and camaraderie, while its coverage spans the men’s and women’s teams.
“Reliable, well-researched and community-driven, TWTD has become the trusted voice of Ipswich supporters for decades.”
Last year, TWTD was a finalist in the Best Club Content Creator – Premier League category.
In addition to TWTD and the club, former Blues midfielder Jimmy Bullard’s FC Bullard has been nominated in the Best Ex-Pro Footballer category.
Many thanks to those who nominated TWTD and for now voting for the award.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town, No.5 by The_Flashing_Smile
So you may have noticed, I've changed the name from Flowing Moves to Between The Lines. I just think it's a better title. Because obviously football is played 'between the lines' on the pitch. And also, with any kind of literary work (and especially mine) one should always read between the lines!
Championship Preview: Blackburn Rovers by ad_wilkin
There was an exodus at Ewood Park over the summer with Dilan Markanday, Andreas Weimann, Danny Batth, Joe Rankin-Costello, Tyrhys Dolan, Callum Brittain, John Buckley and Lewis Travis all departing.
Championship Preview: Sheffield United by ad_wilkin
Last year’s play-off finalists have not had a good start to the season, losing 4-1 to Bristol City on the opening weekend, going out of the Carabao Cup to new boys Birmingham and then falling to 1-0 defeats against Swansea, Millwall and Middlesbrough.
Between the Lines - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town, No.4 by The_Flashing_Smile
I'm not sure why this one came out like this. I think some of you calling for a different rhyme scheme got into my brain, but this stream of consciousness came to me upon waking this morning. Sometimes I just tune in, and it all drops out. It's best not to ask questions.
Between the Lines - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town. by The_Flashing_Smile
I decided to set myself a challenge for the new season - to write a poem match report for every league game. Why? I’ve no idea really.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]