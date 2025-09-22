TWTD and Club Finalists at Football Content Awards 2025

Monday, 22nd Sep 2025 12:35 TWTD is among the finalists for the Best Club Content Creator – Football League section at the Football Content Awards 2025, while the club has been nominated in the Football League and Women’s categories. This year’s Football Content Awards received more than 29,000 nominations and in excess of than 2,000 entries across 32 categories with a panel of more than 30 judges reviewing the submissions to select the shortlists for each section. Voting is open now here via the Football Content Awards website and also on Instagram and closes on Sunday 12th October at 23:59 (UK time). As has been the case in previous years, a 50/50 split between expert judges and fans’ votes will determine the winners. The results will be announced at the Football Content Awards ceremony on Thursday, 20th November at Elland Road, Leeds with a Gold, Silver and Bronze winner in every category. Outlining the reasons for TWTD’s nomination, the Football Content Awards website says: “TWTD.co.uk is Ipswich Town’s longest-running independent fan site, evolving from a 1990s fanzine to a digital hub since 1995. “Led by Phil Ham and his team, it delivers news, previews, reports, transfer updates, podcasts, blogs and statistical analysis with accuracy and independence. “Its thriving forum provides space for discussion and camaraderie, while its coverage spans the men’s and women’s teams. “Reliable, well-researched and community-driven, TWTD has become the trusted voice of Ipswich supporters for decades.” Last year, TWTD was a finalist in the Best Club Content Creator – Premier League category. In addition to TWTD and the club, former Blues midfielder Jimmy Bullard’s FC Bullard has been nominated in the Best Ex-Pro Footballer category. Many thanks to those who nominated TWTD and for now voting for the award.

Photo: Action Images



Whos_blue added 12:40 - Sep 22

Great news and well done to all involved. In these current bumpy times across the forum, this serves as a timely reminder of what this place is really about and how amazing it can be. 2

gippeswyk added 12:52 - Sep 22

Thanks Phil. A well earned nomination. I've submitted my vote and hope many on here will do so. 2

TheresOnly1JimmyJuan added 12:54 - Sep 22

Can not wait for darkhorse28's negative comments about TWTD. What would Paul Cook do? 0

