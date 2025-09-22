No EFL Decision on Abandonment Today

Monday, 22nd Sep 2025 19:08 The EFL’s decision on Saturday’s abandoned Championship game between the Blues and Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park won’t come today, TWTD understands. The match was called to an early halt in the 80th minute by referee Stephen Martin with the scoreline 1-0 to the home side with Town down to 10 men following Jacob Greaves’s dismissal for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity. Heavy rain had impacted the game throughout with the ball slowed down by areas of standing water from the start. By the time the players were taken off, passing had become impossible and players were leaving a wake behind them when they slid in to make a challenge. An EFL statement released after the match read: “The board will consider what action is to be taken as a result of the abandonment, in line with EFL regulations.” The three possible options are the result standing as it was when the game was curtailed, playing the final 10 minutes plus injury time at a later date or restaging the match entirely. Precedent suggests the latter is most likely outcome, as does FA rule 20(E)(iii) which states: “In the event of a competition match not being played or abandoned owing to causes over which neither club has control, it should be played in its entirety on a date to be mutually agreed by the two clubs and approved by the competition.” Blackburn have come under fire for their pitch having become unplayable, however, two other matches in the area, AFC Fylde’s game against Leamington and Southport hosting Peterborough Sports, both in the National League North, were also abandoned and Rochdale’s fixture with Southend was postponed.

Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Ipswich_Crazy added 19:11 - Sep 22

How hard is it to make a decision! Come on, ELF, sort it out! 5

Ipswich_Crazy added 19:14 - Sep 22

Correction to the first comment. How hard is it to make a decision! Come on, EFL, sort it out!



1

ArnieM added 19:15 - Sep 22

This feels like the shytehouse EFL we all know ....those basta rds will vote in Blackburns favour. 0

Mark added 19:16 - Sep 22

How long does a simple decision take? It has to be a full replay. It would be outrageous to reward Blackburn for their pitch failing to drain. 1

Gforce added 19:17 - Sep 22

Fingers crossed common sense prevails and the efl make the correct decision to replay the match. 0

Gforce added 19:17 - Sep 22

Fingers crossed common sense prevails and the efl make the correct decision to replay the match. 0

Gforce added 19:17 - Sep 22

Fingers crossed common sense prevails and the efl make the correct decision to replay the match. 0

BluedanW added 19:18 - Sep 22

Rochdale did the right thing postponing the game. Blackburn fans blaming the river, if blackburn k ow the issues with the river they should have postponed the game when it has rained for days and the river is close to bursting, instead of letting 4000 ipswich fans make the journey. Also they cannot give the game to Blackburn, that could set a precedent, teams switching off their flood lights with minutes left and calling an electrical fault. 3

backwaywhen added 19:20 - Sep 22

A lot of Parrots in the room …….. 0

blueprint added 19:22 - Sep 22

If the board is made up of other officials from other Championship clubs the. They’re going to look after Blackburn rather than a club like us with our millions . 0

Gforce added 19:22 - Sep 22

General question, if the Efl were to somehow come to the decision to award the match to Blackburn, would/could we appeal it ?? 0

Markp68 added 19:23 - Sep 22

Surely those deciding the outcome should not include a member from Norwich? Seems a very stupid thing for the EFL to have done 1

wischip added 19:26 - Sep 22

What else are they busy with today then ? 0

armchaircritic59 added 19:27 - Sep 22

backwaywhen, and the odd ELF, just making some small talk :) 0

Sefton_Blue added 19:28 - Sep 22

The decision should not be in the hands of the EFL’s representatives. Rules should be crystal clear at for all teams and fans at the start of the season 0

WestSussexBlue added 19:28 - Sep 22

With Ten minutes plus added on time left, surely anything could have happened. Therefore no clear and obvious decision can be made. Therefore a full match replay needs to happen to determine the fair result. Imagine if the result stands and Blackburn are relegated come May by a goal difference of -1. They’ll be claiming the game should have been replayed where they may have won the rearranged game 2-0! 0

armchaircritic59 added 19:31 - Sep 22

Par for the course, it'll take about 3/4 days ( or more ) to get a committee together, and 3/4 seconds to make the decision! 0

wischip added 19:35 - Sep 22

Are they holding off to see if any brown envelopes turn up ? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments