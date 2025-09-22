No EFL Decision on Abandonment Today
Monday, 22nd Sep 2025 19:08
The EFL’s decision on Saturday’s abandoned Championship game between the Blues and Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park won’t come today, TWTD understands.
The match was called to an early halt in the 80th minute by referee Stephen Martin with the scoreline 1-0 to the home side with Town down to 10 men following Jacob Greaves’s dismissal for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.
Heavy rain had impacted the game throughout with the ball slowed down by areas of standing water from the start. By the time the players were taken off, passing had become impossible and players were leaving a wake behind them when they slid in to make a challenge.
An EFL statement released after the match read: “The board will consider what action is to be taken as a result of the abandonment, in line with EFL regulations.”
The three possible options are the result standing as it was when the game was curtailed, playing the final 10 minutes plus injury time at a later date or restaging the match entirely.
Precedent suggests the latter is most likely outcome, as does FA rule 20(E)(iii) which states: “In the event of a competition match not being played or abandoned owing to causes over which neither club has control, it should be played in its entirety on a date to be mutually agreed by the two clubs and approved by the competition.”
Blackburn have come under fire for their pitch having become unplayable, however, two other matches in the area, AFC Fylde’s game against Leamington and Southport hosting Peterborough Sports, both in the National League North, were also abandoned and Rochdale’s fixture with Southend was postponed.
Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect
