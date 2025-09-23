Morsy Leaves Kuwait SC

Tuesday, 23rd Sep 2025 09:38 Former Blues skipper Sam Morsy is reported to have left his new club Kuwait SC by mutual consent only two months after making his move to the Kuwaiti Premier League champions from Town. According to Qatari-based Alkass Sports, the player and club have agreed to terminate the 34-year-old’s highly lucrative two-year contract and Kuwait SC are now looking to sign another foreign player to strengthen their midfield. Morsy, who had been captaining the side, was sent off after 30 minutes of Sunday’s 1-1 draw away to Al-Arabi, only the third game of the Kuwait season. The Egyptian international was allowed to leave Portman Road on a free transfer in the summer despite having a year left on his contract following a highly successful four seasons at the club during which time he led the team to back-to-back promotions and into the Premier League. Morsy won’t be able to join another club until the transfer window opens in January.

Photo: TWTD



EricWark added 09:41 - Sep 23

Sign him up! 2

planetblue_2011 added 09:42 - Sep 23

Get him back! Super Sammy Morsy 1

blackcat added 09:42 - Sep 23

Bring him Home

We need that fire and mentality! 3

bluelad7 added 09:44 - Sep 23

Let him come and train with us until January and then sign him up. Surely he still has a property in the Suffolk area. 5

BeachBlue added 09:47 - Sep 23

Come home, Sam. We miss you. 5

Alphawhiskey added 09:52 - Sep 23

Bring him back here and put him into the coaching set up. 7

CityBlue added 09:55 - Sep 23

so as a free agent we could sign him immediately

0

baxterbasics added 09:56 - Sep 23

Feel bad for the guy that the supposed "dream move" didn't work out. Hopefully he got paid off well enough at least. 4

Zx1988 added 09:56 - Sep 23

He won't be coming back. He was seen as a reputational risk by the ownership/management, and they certainly weren't sad to see him leave. Hence the free transfer of a player that would, otherwise, have commanded a semi-decent fee. -9

Bramidan added 09:56 - Sep 23

I know football is a business but surely our former club captain would be an asset to the club.

I’m not wallowing in sentimentality but as a club we should demonstrate what ITFC stands for. 1

Davidwb20 added 09:59 - Sep 23

Please bring him home! We miss his leadership qualities that is clear for everyone to see from our current performances. 1

Suffolkboy added 10:00 - Sep 23

This IS rather sad news ; we must all wish him well in now re- establishing life for himself and the family after what appears to be a fraught experience !

Best wishes Sam!

COYB 7

BlueMoolay added 10:00 - Sep 23

So sorry to hear this. What a great player he was for our club....but he won't be coming back. 1

CityBlue added 10:02 - Sep 23

We can't sign him yet as the player must have been unattached (without a club) before the transfer window closed. If they were released after the window shut, the EFL wont allow them to be registered until the next window. 1

Ryorry added 10:08 - Sep 23

So sorry things didn’t work out for him, he deserves the best.



0

Ippy89 added 10:09 - Sep 23

Strange situation, I wonder what’s gone on.



We can’t have him back in the squad because the squad is at the limit, isn’t it?



By all means come and train with us but I imagine he will have offers from others abroad. 0

howsey51 added 10:15 - Sep 23

So sad for him that his big final move didn’t work out for whatever reason. Would love to have that legend back at the club in any capacity. Would have really helped the transition if he had stayed with us between last season and this. 0

jazzback added 10:16 - Sep 23

Sad it didn't work out but that happens. Can't see him coming back here, but would be good of club if they allow him to train and keep fit until January when he can join another club. But at his age probably a lower league team. 0

Broadbent23 added 10:28 - Sep 23

Shocked. But his temper is his Achilles Heel. If he was three years younger yes sign him up in January. The team has moved on. Thank you again for your service to Town. 0

Bazza8564 added 10:37 - Sep 23

He's now a free agent so can sign for anybody as soon as he wants, can't see him coming back, at 34 his age was against him and that doesnt change 0

blues1 added 10:42 - Sep 23

Zx1988. Ur talking rubbish. The club didn't want him to go at all. Hes was given a free transfer as respect forxhisxtume jere, and bcse he was moving abroad. Had he signed for another English club, we would have wanted a fee for him. 1

blues1 added 10:44 - Sep 23

Bazza8564. No, he,cant sign for anyone until January, as he wasnt a free agent when the transfer window closed. 0

Everydayblue added 10:53 - Sep 23

Think we've moved on aint we?... Absolutely love the guy. But hard to see where he'd fit, assuming he wants regular minutes.. And at 34, I doubt we'd offer him anything more than a 6mnth deal in January....

It's complicated, imo. Esp' with KM trying to establish a new leadership group.

0

blues1 added 10:54 - Sep 23

To those saying bring him back. Why? He wouldn't get into the team ahead of Matusiwa, Cajuste or Nunez. And would further hamper the progress for Cameron Humphries. He decided to leave, having clearly been made an incredible offer, and its sad it hasnt worked out for him, but bringing him back? No, should never move backwards. Rarely works for a player when they return to a club. Had a few return over the years and only really remember Wark actually succeeding. The rest have been pretty poor on their return. Will always be grateful for what he did for the team tho. Was a great servant for us. 4

Lightningboy added 11:01 - Sep 23

Seriously daft letting him go..as was Burgess,Woolf & Chaplin.



You can't buy players with their fight & attitude.



Would love to see him back but will be amazed if it happens. 0

