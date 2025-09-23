Town Appoint In-House General Counsel
Tuesday, 23rd Sep 2025 13:00
Town have appointed Laura McCallum, who was previously working at Scottish Premiership Aberdeen, to the role of general counsel.
McCallum is the club’s first ever in-house general counsel, although former managing director Ian Milne and before him board member Roger Finbow, now PLC chairman, were both lawyers.
Prior to four years as general counsel at Aberdeen, Glaswegian McCallum had been head of football administration and legal affairs at Dundee United for close to two years.
Earlier in her career, she was with Harper Macleod and for a year worked at Lombardi Associates, an agency specialising in football disputes, some heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Between March 2021 and May 2024, McCallum was on the Sport Resolutions panel of arbitrators and mediators and was also on England Hockey’s dispute complaints panel for five years until last summer.
She has been the company secretary of Scottish Athletics since 2018 and spent a year as a non-executive director of British Curling.
Photo: Action Images
