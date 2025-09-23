Town Appoint In-House General Counsel

Tuesday, 23rd Sep 2025 13:00 Town have appointed Laura McCallum, who was previously working at Scottish Premiership Aberdeen, to the role of general counsel. McCallum is the club’s first ever in-house general counsel, although former managing director Ian Milne and before him board member Roger Finbow, now PLC chairman, were both lawyers. Prior to four years as general counsel at Aberdeen, Glaswegian McCallum had been head of football administration and legal affairs at Dundee United for close to two years. Earlier in her career, she was with Harper Macleod and for a year worked at Lombardi Associates, an agency specialising in football disputes, some heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Between March 2021 and May 2024, McCallum was on the Sport Resolutions panel of arbitrators and mediators and was also on England Hockey’s dispute complaints panel for five years until last summer. She has been the company secretary of Scottish Athletics since 2018 and spent a year as a non-executive director of British Curling.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bazza8564 added 13:38 - Sep 23

might be useful if the EFL stitch us up over saturdays game 0

MaySixth added 13:43 - Sep 23

Random appointment. 0

MaySixth added 13:44 - Sep 23

Depressingly, lawyers and accountants are very important in football these days. 1

tractorboybig added 13:48 - Sep 23

bazza8564

how will they stitch us up?

We were crap, loosing and down to ten men.

Unfortunately there is a very strong possibility the score will stand -3

blues1 added 14:00 - Sep 23

Tractorboybig. We were crap? Stats say something very different. They suggest it was a very close game.And uehs, sometimes stats,can be a bit misleading but some fans who were there said we were still giving it a good go, even after the red card. Even after the red card, they only had 1,shot on target, and that was the penalty. Yes, we were down to 10 and were losing 1-0, but are u seriously saying it wasnt possible we could have got an,equaliser in the 10 minutes plus time added on? Regardless of how we were playing? Dont think its so clear cut that the game will be awarded. More,chance maybe with it being an efl match. If it was an fa competition the rules state it would have to be replayed in full. What will be will be tho. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments