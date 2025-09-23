U21s Fixtures Move
Tuesday, 23rd Sep 2025 14:25
The U21s home game against Liverpool in Premier League 2 has moved to this coming Saturday and will now be staged behind closed doors at Playford Road (KO midday).
The match was originally set to be played at Portman Road next Monday evening but has switched due to the Merseysiders’ UEFA Youth League tie against Galatasaray in Istanbul next Tuesday.
Fans who bought an advanced ticket for the original date will automatically receive a refund.
John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side has made an excellent start to their first Premier League 2 campaign, beating Chelsea 4-2 away on Saturday to hit the top of the table before dropping to second behind Manchester United following the Reds’ 2-1 win at Liverpool on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Friday’s Premier League Cup game away to Leicester City U21s has been also been rearranged.
The match now takes place on Friday 21st November, kicking off at 7pm, at the Foxes’ training ground.
Elsewhere, what will largely be a Blues U18s squad will be in Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup round one action away against Hadleigh United at Millfield on Wednesday evening (KO 7.45pm).
