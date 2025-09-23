Ismael: I Didn't Agree to Abandon the Match
Tuesday, 23rd Sep 2025 20:30
Blackburn Rovers manager Valerien Ismael believes his side should be awarded the three points from Saturday’s abandoned game at Ewood Park and denies he agreed to bring the match to an early end.
Martin took the players off due to an unplayable pitch following persistent rain prior to kick-off and throughout the game with the scoreline 1-0 to Blackburn via a Todd Cantwell penalty and with the Blues down to 10 men following Jacob Greaves’s red card.
The officials might well have brought proceedings to a close even sooner with the ball having held up in patches on the pitch from the start but with passing having become impossible by the time the players were taken off and the game subsequently curtailed at the 80-minute mark.
An EFL statement after the match indicated that Blues boss Kieran McKenna and Ismael had accepted the referee ending the game early - “The decision was taken in agreement with both managers” - something Ismael now disputes.
“It was chaotic after the game and we had to accept the decision,” the Frenchman told RoversTV. “The referee abandoned the game and we go from there and wait for the decision.
“We have made our points on the situation and have prepared our case. We were the team pushing, we were on the front foot and we expect to get the reward, because we think that’s the fair thing to do.
“One thing from my side that has to be really clear is that I saw a report from the EFL at the end of the game. I never agreed to stop the game. I had no choice because the referee made his point clear that he had to abandon the game.
“He said the pitch was unplayable, he said sorry and explained that the EFL will make the decision. I never had to agree to anything because the decision was made. That’s a clear point to make from our position - we didn’t agree anything.”
The clubs continue to wait on the EFL board to give their verdict on what happens now having submitted their cases.
Ismael is in no doubt his team should be awarded the three points, while a restaging of the game, the usual approach when matches are abandoned, seems the most likely option, while playing the final 10 minutes has also been mooted as a possibility.
“It’s clear, when you’re 1-0 up, the opponents are down to 10 men and you have the momentum,” Ismael continued. “On one hand, they can score a goal, but what is right for Ipswich is also right for us, and we have the possibility of scoring a goal as well.
“We faced the situation against Norwich when we were down to 10 and were pushing. We had the feeling we could score, but we conceded a second goal at the end and lost the game.
“For us, we have the right to want the three points from the situation, as I think that’s the fairest thing to do when the opponent is down to 10.
“At 11 v 11, it’s a different situation, but this situation was clear. We had a clear advantage and the statistical data shows that we were on the front foot since the red card.
“There are no rules and it’s a grey area. It’s put the integrity of football in danger because everyone can speculate on anything in every game to try to stop any game.
“It’s difficult to know what will be the outcome, but this is a case that should be taken seriously, as this is one that will be a precedent case. I hope we can get a decision in our favour.”
Ismael was pleased with his team’s display against the Blues, although up to the red card Town had largely been in control and had a penalty shout of their own shortly before the game’s early conclusion.
“It was a great performance from the players again and we’re starting to get that consistency in the performances and also the results,” he said. “It gives the players that confidence and that’s what we want to keep in our minds.
“The main message now is to stay focused for the next game. Everything is out of our control and we have defended our interests for us and our fans.”
Saturday’s abandonment was only the eighth in Town’s professional history and first since icy conditions put paid to the home game against Middlesbrough in February 2012.
Photo: IMAGO/News Images via Reuters Connect
