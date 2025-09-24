Town Women Open League Cup Campaign Against Leicester

Wednesday, 24th Sep 2025 10:19 Ipswich Town Women are in Subway Women’s League Cup action against WSL side Leicester City at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester this evening (KO 7.30pm). Joe Sheehan’s team go into the game in a positive frame of mind having picked up their first WSL2 point of the season on Sunday after drawing 0-0 with Charlton, the Addicks having gone into the weekend top of the division. The Foxes are currently eighth in the WSL after taking three points from their first three games via one win and two defeats. Their victory was a 1-0 success at home to Liverpool 10 days ago despite having been reduced to 10 women just prior to the game’s only goal ahead of the hour mark. Prior to that, they were beaten 4-0 at Manchester United and on Sunday lost 1-0 away against Chelsea. The Blues are grouped with another WSL side, London City Lionesses, and Crystal Palace, who like Town are in WSL2, in Subway Women’s League Cup Group D. Palace host the Lionesses this evening. This year is the first time Town have taken part in the competition following their promotion to the second tier last season.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



Ruddock2021 added 10:36 - Sep 24

Any news if they game has a Livestream or commentary? 0

