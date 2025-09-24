Supporters Club AGM and Middlesbrough Watchalong

The Official Supporters Club is holding its AGM at the Halberd in Northgate Street on Friday 17th October followed by a watchalong of the live Sky game at Middlesbrough.

The business part of the evening runs from 6.30pm to 7.30pm with the game kicking off at 8pm. There will also be a chance to win a signed 2025/26 home shirt.

All members of the Supporters Club - Town season ticket holders, ITFC members, Junior Blues and full members of approved club branches - are invited to attend and vote.

Free tickets for the event can be reserved here.





Photo: Contributed