Oudnie-Morgan Joins Billericay on Loan

Wednesday, 24th Sep 2025 22:18 Blues youngster Rio Oudnie-Morgan has joined Isthmian League Premier Division Billericay Town on a three-month loan. The Northern Ireland U21 international has been a regular in the Town U21s for the last few seasons and featured for the first team in pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The 19-year-old forward, who will be out on loan for the first time with the Essex club, bagged his first goal of the season in the U21s’ impressive 4-2 win at Chelsea on Saturday.

Photo: REUTERS/Michaela Stache



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments