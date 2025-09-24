Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Oudnie-Morgan Joins Billericay on Loan
Wednesday, 24th Sep 2025 22:18

Blues youngster Rio Oudnie-Morgan has joined Isthmian League Premier Division Billericay Town on a three-month loan.

The Northern Ireland U21 international has been a regular in the Town U21s for the last few seasons and featured for the first team in pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 19-year-old forward, who will be out on loan for the first time with the Essex club, bagged his first goal of the season in the U21s’ impressive 4-2 win at Chelsea on Saturday.


Photo: REUTERS/Michaela Stache



