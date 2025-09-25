Furlong: Young Someone We Can All Learn From

Thursday, 25th Sep 2025 10:00 by Kallum Brisset Ashley Young’s vast experience can be a valuable learning resource for players of all ages, according to Town teammate Darnell Furlong. Former England international and Premier League winner Young joined the Blues this summer at the age of 40 following his departure from Everton despite featuring in all but four of the Toffees’ league matches last season. Furlong, who is competing for minutes alongside Young at Portman Road, believes players can take inspiration from his fellow right-back for his longevity in the game and desire to continue playing at the highest level. “You can learn from people no matter your age,” he said. “You can learn from people every day and he’s definitely someone in the squad that all the boys can learn from, not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well and how he carries himself. “He’s a great person to have in the squad, a great bit of experience to have and to look into. “Nothing specific, but as time comes you’ll get to know people and get to see things that people do regularly. Even something as simple as why he’s managed to play so long and deep into his career. “I’ll definitely be looking at what he does in terms of recovery and things like that to help us out.”

Town have no shortage of players who can operate at right-back this season, with Furlong having started both of the last two matches while Young and Ben Johnson have both been named in the starting XI so far this campaign. In addition, Harry Clarke is training again after a knee injury, giving manager Kieran McKenna another option in that position going forwards. Asked what conversations he has had with McKenna on his own role, Furlong said: “He just wants me to continue doing what I’ve been doing, being the player that I am. “He said he’s come and got me obviously because of what I’ve done in the past which is explainable. It’s just a case of cracking on in the new team, seeing where I can fit in and what I can do to help. “I like to play in a lot of different positions within that right-back role. If I’m asked to play higher, inside, deeper or whatever, I don’t really mind. “I’ve done a lot of that at my previous clubs. It’s just a case of taking it game by game, it will probably change game to game and see how it goes.” One of the unique threats that Furlong possesses is his long throw, having regularly hurled the ball into the penalty area from the sidelines at former side West Bromwich Albion. However, the 29-year-old does not mind whether McKenna will look to utilise that weapon in his game. “I think it completely depends on the team and the manager,” he said. “Some people like the long throw, some people don’t, and it makes no difference to me. “I obviously can throw it long if needed, it’s a tool that I have. I don’t really pay too much attention to it, I don’t really practise it or anything like that. It’s just when it’s needed if I’m asked to do it then I’ll do it. “If I’m asked to use it and the manager wants me to use it, then brilliant and I’ve got no problem with doing it. But at the same time, if it’s not the manager’s style, I don’t mind not using it. “I think the manager will use it when he wants to and then if not, no worries.” Despite being born in Luton, Furlong is eligible to represent the Caribbean island of Montserrat - for whom young Blues striker Ash Boatswain plays regularly - through his grandfather, but he says international football is not something that he is looking to actively pursue. He said: “To be honest, I’m not sure. I haven’t really thought about that in a long time. At the moment, it was just about focusing on my club career and seeing how things were going there. “The Championship is one of the toughest leagues in the world in my opinion, physically and mentally. It’s nice to be able to just focus on my club football at the moment.”

Photo: TWTD



