Town Appoint Director of Recruitment

Thursday, 25th Sep 2025 12:53 Town have appointed a director of recruitment, Mick Court, who joins the club from Manchester United. Court had been at Old Trafford for nearly 17 years, for the last six as technical chief scout having been head performance recruitment analyst prior to that. Before his move to the Red Devils, Court was first-team performance analyst at Watford between 2006 and 2008, a period in which Blues CEO and chairman Mark Ashton was in charge at Vicarage Road. Prior to that, Court had been a first-team and academy analyst at Crewe Alexandra, while also a post-graduate research fellow at Loughborough University, having previously been a research fellow at Liverpool’s John Moores University’s School of Sport and Exercise Sciences after studying for four years at Manchester Metropolitan University. His first job in football was a part-time role as an academy analyst at Everton between 2000 and 2002. Over the summer, following Gary Probert’s departure for Liverpool, where he is head of loan management, academy director Dmitri Halajko was promoted to director of football operations from academy director and Ben Chenery was appointed academy manager following the youth set-up’s move to category one. “We are delighted to appoint Mick to such an important role at the club,” Ashton told the club site. “He brings top-level experience which will significantly enhance our growing recruitment team, with his appointment the latest in a number of important moves which highlight our commitment to building the best-possible staff across all areas of the club. “Recruitment is such an important area and is one we will continue to invest in as we move the club forward.” In 2024, head of recruitment Sam Williams left the Blues to rejoin Manchester United with his job subsumed into other roles.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Sefton_Blue added 13:01 - Sep 25

Some of Man Utd’s signings in the last 5 years have been shocking, let’s hope he steps up on that! 2

blues1 added 13:06 - Sep 25

Sefton Blue.A perfect example of some1 who hasnrcread the story. He wasnt the head of recruitment at Man Utd. So their signings weren't down to him 0

Essexnblue added 13:07 - Sep 25

All of our management signings from Man Utd have been top notch, McK, Pert, Grant.

Let's hope he is from the same ilk. 1

Broadbent23 added 13:08 - Sep 25

Not a great track record having come from Man Utd. But recruitment and managing a team don't usually combine as owners have the say when buying players. As in the instance with Omari Hutchinson. Please refer to what KMc wants, but with your links to world football; maybe some unknown gems could be found in the future. Welcome to Portman Road. 0

tractorboybig added 13:10 - Sep 25

lets hope the signings for off the field are better than what we have got for on the field

0

Dissboyitfc added 13:28 - Sep 25

You could also say that some in the last 5 years have been great, Fernandez yoro cunha mbwemo , to name a few, any excuse to be negative and have a dig! Great appointment well done Ashton!

1

PutneyBlue added 13:42 - Sep 25

Broadbent23 I think we are well rid of Hutchinson who was never a team player. With Matusiwa, Nun̈ez, Cajuste in midfield, Azòn, Walle Egeli, Philogene all strengthening the squad, as well as Clarke starting to live up to his potential, the money we got from Pmari has been very well soent 0

PutneyBlue added 13:43 - Sep 25

Omari and spent obviously. 1

JewellintheTown added 13:45 - Sep 25

Bags of experience at the highest level, well respected, MA & KM will know him and yet still some people moan when they haven't a clue who he is or how good he is at his job. 0

herfie added 14:23 - Sep 25

Let’s give him a fair rack of the whip before casting judgement. The post is key; and by MA’s own admission is an area that requires improving, in terms of casting our net more widely and attracting individuals that fit the club’s player profiles. For those not getting a fuzzy feeling about the appointment, who would be your choice?

















0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments