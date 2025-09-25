Blackburn Game to Be Replayed in Full
Thursday, 25th Sep 2025 15:19
Town’s abandoned game against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park will be restaged in full, the EFL has confirmed, while the Lancastrians say they will look at the possibility of appealing.
The match was curtailed after 80 minutes due to a waterlogged pitch with the hosts 1-0 up and the Blues down to 10 men.
After the game, the EFL said three options would be under consideration from its board, declaring the result as it was when the players went off, playing the final 10 minutes at a later date or restaging the match entirely.
The latter always appeared the most likely and following a meeting today that has been confirmed.
An EFL statement reads: “The EFL board has today determined that the Sky Bet Championship fixture between Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town should be replayed in full following its abandonment on Saturday 20 September.
“The fixture was abandoned in the 79th minute after the referee had taken the players off the pitch following a sustained period of heavy rainfall, which caused the playing surface to become unplayable.
“The board comprehensively considered all options available in accordance with the Regulations alongside representations made by both clubs.
“It was ultimately decided by a majority that the fixture should be replayed in full. The decision follows recent precedents relating to abandoned fixtures and is intended to uphold the integrity of the League competition which should, wherever possible, be based on a complete set of fixtures played to a conclusion on the day.”
There was some disquiet among Town fans that Norwich City executive director Zoe Webber was on the board but the EFL says she, Peter Risdale (Preston) and Neil Bausor (Middlesbrough) weren't involved in the decision.
“Following due consideration, the three Championship directors abstained from the vote,” the statement adds.
“The board recognised that this was an incredibly difficult decision and agreed to consult clubs on the best approach to the development of new guidance to be considered in the event of a match abandonment.
“A new date for the fixture will be confirmed by the respective clubs in due course.”
Blackburn are less than impressed with the decision and have released a statement in which they say they will look to appeal if at all possible.
It reads: “Blackburn Rovers regrettably confirms that the EFL board has ruled that the Championship fixture against Ipswich Town should be replayed in full at a later date.
“The match, which took place at Ewood Park on Saturday, was called off in the 80th minute due to an unplayable playing surface following extreme weather conditions throughout the day.
“At the time of the abandonment, Rovers were leading 1-0, thanks to Todd Cantwell’s second-half penalty, and Ipswich Town had been reduced to 10 men following Jacob Greaves’s sending off.
“Holding both a scoreline and numerical advantage, and with just 10 minutes of normal time remaining, Rovers were on course to record a third Championship victory in four games.
“However, following a review of all options available in accordance with the regulations, alongside submissions made by both clubs, the EFL board ultimately concluded that the match must be replayed in its entirety.
“Whilst Blackburn Rovers respects the processes undertaken by the EFL and acknowledges the complexities involved, the club is extremely disappointed by the outcome, which fails to take into account the significant advantages Rovers held at the time of abandonment.
“Blackburn Rovers is committed to upholding the integrity of the competition, however, we strongly feel that the decision to replay the entire fixture does not accurately reflect the circumstances on the day.
“The club is now seeking further clarity from the EFL and will consider all options, including the right to appeal the decision, and will make no further comment on the matter at this stage.”
Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town, No.6 by The_Flashing_Smile
It seems last week I was a bit premature with the nautical theme.
In this week’s there’s also a bonus ex-player reference, for those of you older than 25 to spot. There’s even a Greek god reference.
Between The Lines - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town, No.5 by The_Flashing_Smile
So you may have noticed, I've changed the name from Flowing Moves to Between The Lines. I just think it's a better title. Because obviously football is played 'between the lines' on the pitch. And also, with any kind of literary work (and especially mine) one should always read between the lines!
Championship Preview: Blackburn Rovers by ad_wilkin
There was an exodus at Ewood Park over the summer with Dilan Markanday, Andreas Weimann, Danny Batth, Joe Rankin-Costello, Tyrhys Dolan, Callum Brittain, John Buckley and Lewis Travis all departing.
Championship Preview: Sheffield United by ad_wilkin
Last year’s play-off finalists have not had a good start to the season, losing 4-1 to Bristol City on the opening weekend, going out of the Carabao Cup to new boys Birmingham and then falling to 1-0 defeats against Swansea, Millwall and Middlesbrough.
Between the Lines - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town, No.4 by The_Flashing_Smile
I'm not sure why this one came out like this. I think some of you calling for a different rhyme scheme got into my brain, but this stream of consciousness came to me upon waking this morning. Sometimes I just tune in, and it all drops out. It's best not to ask questions.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]