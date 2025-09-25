Blackburn Game to Be Replayed in Full

Thursday, 25th Sep 2025 15:19 Town’s abandoned game against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park will be restaged in full, the EFL has confirmed, while the Lancastrians say they will look at the possibility of appealing. The match was curtailed after 80 minutes due to a waterlogged pitch with the hosts 1-0 up and the Blues down to 10 men. After the game, the EFL said three options would be under consideration from its board, declaring the result as it was when the players went off, playing the final 10 minutes at a later date or restaging the match entirely. The latter always appeared the most likely and following a meeting today that has been confirmed. An EFL statement reads: “The EFL board has today determined that the Sky Bet Championship fixture between Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town should be replayed in full following its abandonment on Saturday 20 September. “The fixture was abandoned in the 79th minute after the referee had taken the players off the pitch following a sustained period of heavy rainfall, which caused the playing surface to become unplayable. “The board comprehensively considered all options available in accordance with the Regulations alongside representations made by both clubs. “It was ultimately decided by a majority that the fixture should be replayed in full. The decision follows recent precedents relating to abandoned fixtures and is intended to uphold the integrity of the League competition which should, wherever possible, be based on a complete set of fixtures played to a conclusion on the day.” There was some disquiet among Town fans that Norwich City executive director Zoe Webber was on the board but the EFL says she, Peter Risdale (Preston) and Neil Bausor (Middlesbrough) weren't involved in the decision. “Following due consideration, the three Championship directors abstained from the vote,” the statement adds. “The board recognised that this was an incredibly difficult decision and agreed to consult clubs on the best approach to the development of new guidance to be considered in the event of a match abandonment. “A new date for the fixture will be confirmed by the respective clubs in due course.” Blackburn are less than impressed with the decision and have released a statement in which they say they will look to appeal if at all possible. It reads: “Blackburn Rovers regrettably confirms that the EFL board has ruled that the Championship fixture against Ipswich Town should be replayed in full at a later date. “The match, which took place at Ewood Park on Saturday, was called off in the 80th minute due to an unplayable playing surface following extreme weather conditions throughout the day. “At the time of the abandonment, Rovers were leading 1-0, thanks to Todd Cantwell’s second-half penalty, and Ipswich Town had been reduced to 10 men following Jacob Greaves’s sending off. “Holding both a scoreline and numerical advantage, and with just 10 minutes of normal time remaining, Rovers were on course to record a third Championship victory in four games. “However, following a review of all options available in accordance with the regulations, alongside submissions made by both clubs, the EFL board ultimately concluded that the match must be replayed in its entirety. “Whilst Blackburn Rovers respects the processes undertaken by the EFL and acknowledges the complexities involved, the club is extremely disappointed by the outcome, which fails to take into account the significant advantages Rovers held at the time of abandonment. “Blackburn Rovers is committed to upholding the integrity of the competition, however, we strongly feel that the decision to replay the entire fixture does not accurately reflect the circumstances on the day. “The club is now seeking further clarity from the EFL and will consider all options, including the right to appeal the decision, and will make no further comment on the matter at this stage.”

Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



rkl added 15:20 - Sep 25

The only sensible outcome. 1

barrystedmunds added 15:21 - Sep 25

Common sense prevails 1

E_I_E_I_E_I_O added 15:21 - Sep 25

Now we need to make sure we do not lose, otherwise all this will be a waste of time!



Will be interesting to see what the club does re tickets and travel. 2

trueblues78 added 15:21 - Sep 25

100% the right decision. Even if we had been winning then I would say the same. The full 90 has to be played. 3

HighwoodsBlue added 15:22 - Sep 25

Took them 4 days to come up with the only sensible solution. 3

Tractorboy58 added 15:23 - Sep 25

Good

0

poet added 15:26 - Sep 25

It simply had to be a full match replay, due to the fact that it would have been impossible to guess the final outcome had the game been played to its full extent. 2

Rimsy added 15:26 - Sep 25

I feel really sorry for Blackburn, they didn't deserve that...









Only kidding, result, let's make sure we win it. 2

TownSupporter added 15:27 - Sep 25

Could be classed as a little lucky.



Glad we have the replay, as we were heading fast into the possibility of 1 win in 6 which would have not made for good reading. 1

BontyBlue added 15:27 - Sep 25

From what I’ve read, future guidance should also be directed towards whether the game should have started in the first place. 2

Dug added 15:29 - Sep 25

Hopefully they will change the system so we know the outcome at the end of the game! 0

Broadbent23 added 15:31 - Sep 25

Thank you EFL panel for making the right decision. Even Norwich associates know the difference between right or wrong. 0

Bazza8564 added 15:31 - Sep 25

Highwoods blue, yes it did, but it also was driven by their wish to give both clubs the chance to submit their rationale and requests, and also to get the correct people together who needed to make that decision.



All in all, and given the EFL have flexibility (what would we have said if 4-0 down?), i think the process has worked well

0

johnwarksshorts added 15:31 - Sep 25

Next time we'll be prepared and pack masks and snorkels. 1

churchmans added 15:33 - Sep 25

Ahahahaha! 3pts incoming,absolute get out of jail csrd!! Love it,get in hopefully will get my ticket for free 0

1960H added 15:34 - Sep 25

The only logical decision that could be made

0

Bert added 15:35 - Sep 25

A good decision and well done to the Championship reps who abstained. Feel a tad sorry for Rovers fans but I couldn’t really see how the EFL could come to any other decision. Perhaps this will result in guidance to refs as to when they apply the test of unplayability. 0

Paulc added 15:36 - Sep 25

Only option. Only the EFL could take 4 days to come to the conclusion sane minded came to in 30 seconds. 0

oldburian added 15:37 - Sep 25

It was a majority so someone must voted for an alternative. 0

NorthLondonBlue2 added 15:37 - Sep 25

The right decision but NB it was a majority decision, not unanimous. Depending on how the votes split, that may provide a steer for the prospects of an appeal.



But I prefer to be in the position of watching Blackburn complaining as it makes their argument look even weaker. The bottom line is they alone were responsible for the playing surface, the flooding issue was not new and had they installed a proper pumping system, instead of whining about a replay, they could have been sitting down debating why they have yet to win at home after losing the match 3-1 in the last ten minutes! 2

MrBeckinsale added 15:38 - Sep 25

SO the Blackburn statement that says "...the club is extremely disappointed by the outcome, which fails to take into account the significant advantages Rovers held at the time of abandonment" - I would suggest that they probably did take that into account, and made the decision taking those advantages into account due to them being largely down to the unplayable pitch that didn't just get bad in the 80th minute, but progressively worse from half time onwards particularly. 0

jas0999 added 15:38 - Sep 25

The only realistic option. Maybe harsh on Blackburn, but ultimately their pitch and other games in area played in full. Their own fault really. 1

RobITFC added 15:44 - Sep 25

Omg Blackburn are a bunch of cry babies , get over it , that’s the rules ! 0

Town1Inter0 added 15:44 - Sep 25

Will Blackburn be fined for letting their pitch get into such a state? 0

beeringo added 15:44 - Sep 25

Ceeeeeeelebrate good times COME ON!

COYB! 0

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments