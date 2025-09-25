Inspirational Former Arizona Police Officer Schechterle Back at Town

Thursday, 25th Sep 2025 17:59 Former Arizona police officer Jason Schechterle has been back at the club this week, spending time at Playford Road and giving his Burning Shield inspirational talk to new players and staff. Schechterle, 52, a member and representative of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), the police and fire service pension fund which owns a majority stake in the club, has been a regular visitor to the club since the 2021 takeover, an embodiment of the Blues’ Running Towards Adversity mission statement. In March 2001, aged 28, only 14 months into his career as a police officer on the streets of Phoenix, Schechterle was on his way to an emergency call when a taxi, travelling at over 100mph, crashed into the rear of his patrol car, the driver having suffered an epileptic fit. Schechterle’s police car burst into flames and he was trapped inside for more than 90 seconds. Remarkably, Schechterle survived the crash but suffered fourth degree burns, drastically altering his appearance and has since undergone more than 50 surgeries. His story in full can be found on his Burning Shield website. Schechterle, who has regularly given his talk to club employees and those associated with the club, including TWTD’s Phil Ham on one of his early visits, also hosted workshops on grit and public speaking, and bringing staff together during his latest visit. In addition, he took a place in the 2025/26 official squad photo alongside players and staff, spent time on the golf course with members of the Town first team and will be at Saturday’s game against Portsmouth when he will address fans from the directors’ box 15 minutes ahead of kick-off.

Photo: ITFC



