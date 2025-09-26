U21s Host Liverpool, U18s at Leicester

Friday, 26th Sep 2025 10:57 Town’s U21s are hosting Liverpool behind closed doors on Saturday, while the U18s are away against Leicester at their training ground (KO midday). The Premier League 2 match against the Merseysiders was originally set to be played at Portman Road on Monday evening but switched to Playford Road behind closed doors due to Liverpool’s UEFA Youth League tie against Galatasaray in Istanbul on Tuesday. John McGreal and Chris Casement’s men have made an impressive start to the season and currently sit in second in the table with 10 points from four matches, two points behind leaders Manchester United, with Liverpool 23rd in the 29-team division having taken three points from their four games. The U18s are still looking for their first win and are bottom of the U18 Premier League South. The Foxes, who have won three of their four fixtures, are fifth.

Photo: TWTD



