McKenna: Greaves Suspended But No New Injuries

Friday, 26th Sep 2025 15:22 Town boss Kieran McKenna reported no new injuries ahead of Saturday’s home game against Portsmouth but with Jacob Greaves suspended for one match following his red card in last weekend’s abandoned fixture at Blackburn. While last week’s game has largely been expunged from the record, Greaves’s second-half dismissal under EFL referees the suspension still stands. Asked about that situation, McKenna said: “I think it is what it is. That is something where there is a definite rule. “We knew that from the minute the game was finished so we haven’t given that too much thought. Other people will get the chance to step in.” Cedric Kipre, who came on following Greaves’s departure, is the man likely to come into the team to make what’s now his league debut from the start against Pompey. Last week McKenna said Wes Burns was the only player not training with the winger continuing his recovery from his ACL injury and says the situation is no different ahead of Saturday: “Good, the same.”

Photo: TWTD



bluesissy added 15:47 - Sep 26

I think greaves needs to sit out anyway....needs time to reflect 0

tetchris added 15:53 - Sep 26

Like to see Nunez, Egeli, and Azon start a game 1

jas0999 added 16:06 - Sep 26

Nice home game and three points needed. 0

Mark added 16:26 - Sep 26

There are so many exciting players to look forward to watching, and three games in eight days should give us a chance to see most of them. Our squad should excel most when the games come thick and fast, as we have so much quality on the bench. COYB! 0

