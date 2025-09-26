McKenna: Court Will Help Club's Recruitment Department Grow and Develop

Friday, 26th Sep 2025 16:43 Blues boss Kieran McKenna hopes new director of recruitment Mick Court will grow and develop that area of the club. Court joined Town this week following close to 17 years working at Manchester United, for the last six as technical chief scout. Prior to his time at Old Trafford, he had two years working at Watford as first-team performance analyst during Blues chairman and CEO Mark Ashton’s stint in charge of the Hornets. McKenna says although he knows Court, he didn’t work directly with him during his time at United. “Hopefully he will help us in that area,” he said. “He’s not someone I have had much of a working relationship with, to be honest. “As I’ve said before, with recruitment at Manchester United, I had next to zero input in. I knew of Mick but didn’t have a working relationship with him. “He is a good guy. Mark has a much longer relationship with him from Watford and he has kept in contact with him for so many years. “Mick has had a good career with lots of experiences. It’s an area we need to push forward in and grow and develop in and I’m sure he will come in and help us.” Meanwhile, McKenna says he has spoken to former skipper Sam Morsy this week with the Egypt international understood to have left Kuwait SC after only two months. However, the Blues boss felt it wasn't his place to talk about the issue: “I spoke to him a little bit this week, that’s nothing out the ordinary. “It’s not for me to comment on that situation. I’ve been keeping contact with Samy so to speak to him this week was normal.”

Photo: TWTD



cartman1972 added 16:54 - Sep 26

See you January Mr Morsy

tetchris added 17:01 - Sep 26

Maybe morsy could come back in January in a coaching role?

