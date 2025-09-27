Walle Egeli Handed First Start Against Pompey

Saturday, 27th Sep 2025 14:03 Sindre Walle Egeli is handed his full Blues debut as Town boss Kieran McKenna makes three changes from the side which started at Blackburn for this afternoon’s game against Portsmouth at Portman Road. The 19-year-old Norwegian comes in wide on the right for Kasey McAteer, who drops to the bench. Sammie Szmodics returns to the side as the number 10 with Chuba Akpom also among the substitutes. One of the changes is enforced with Jacob Greaves suspended for his red card in last week’s abandoned game. Cedric Kipre, who came off the bench at Ewood Park following the dismissal, makes his league debut alongside skipper Dara O’Shea at the centre of the defence. Portsmouth make five changes from the team which was beaten 2-0 at home by Sheffield Wednesday last week with former Norwich youngster Josh Murphy missing out again through injury and on-loan Blues forward Conor Chaplin ineligible against his parent club. Keeper Josef Bursik makes his Pompey debut, while Josh Knight, Luke Le Roux, Mark Kosznovszky and Yang Min-hyeok make their first Championship starts. Ex-Town midfielder Andre Dozzell is in Pompey’s midfield. Town: Palmer, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, Walle Egeli, Szmodics, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Johnson, Young, Taylor, Núñez, McAteer, J Clarke, Akpom, Azon. Portsmouth: Bursik; Swanson, Poole, Knight, Ogilvie, Dozzell, Le Roux, Minhyeok, Kosznovszky, Segecic, Bishop (c). Subs: Killip, Williams, Devlin, Bowat, Matthews, Pack, Swift, Bianchini, Kirk. Referee: Andrew Kitchen (Durham).

Photo: Matchday Images



Len_Brennan added 14:21 - Sep 27

If Baggott is fit, might we be better off with him on the bench than Johnson? If he's in the registered 25 & our only available replacement centre half today, surely he's worth a place as one of the 9 substitutes? Young can cover the full back spots. 1

parhamblue added 14:31 - Sep 27

Wow. Beginning of a Town legend? 0

