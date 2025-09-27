Clarke, Humphreys and Barbrook Start as U21s Beat Liverpool

Saturday, 27th Sep 2025 14:45

A Town U21s side featuring Harry Clarke, Cameron Humphreys and Fin Barbrook beat their Liverpool counterparts 3-2 at Playford Road this afternoon to return to the top of Premier League 2.

Clarke, returning from a knee injury, started at right-back and played the first half with Humphreys, back after a spell out with a calf problem, and Barbrook, who is on loan at Lincoln but has only featured once in the EFL Trophy so far, in midfield.

Somto Boniface gave the Blues the lead on 23, before Tudor Mendel made it 2-0 five minutes before half-time.

The Reds came back into it in the second half, Keyrol Figueroa and a Leon Elliott own goal putting them back on terms, but defender Corbin Mthunzi won it for John McGreal and Chris Casement’s team in the 84th minute.

Town: Williamson, Clarke (Elliott 46), Boniface, Mthunzi, Onuchukwu, Humphreys, Mendel, Barbrook, Boatswain (Mauge 73), Carr (c), Ayinde (Heard 73). Unused: Barrett, L Fletcher.





Photo: Matchday Images