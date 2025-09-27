Hirst: Jaden's Flying at the Minute

Saturday, 27th Sep 2025 19:17 by Kallum Brisset Town striker George Hirst lauded fellow goalscorer Jaden Philogene after the Blues’ 2-1 victory over Portsmouth at Portman Road. The duo were both in the goals as Town claimed their second victory of the season and back-to-back home victories for the first time in more than a year. Philogene broke the deadlock just nine minutes in with a precise effort that went in off the post after Jens Cajuste’s marauding run created the opportunity. Hirst is delighted by the winger’s rich vein of form after Philogene struck a hat-trick in the 5-0 rout against Sheffield United a fortnight ago. “It seems like every time he cuts inside he sticks it in the top corner,” he said. “It’s not a bad feeling to have, knowing when he’s out there. “There’s times I go out there and offer my help, but a lot of the time with the form he’s in if you get him the ball, let him do his thing and leave him to it, and be there for the rebounds if the keeper does manage to save it. He’s flying at the minute. “He’s ridiculous. He’s got both feet, he can go both ways, he’s got the tricks and the pace. “His quality as you’re seeing at the minute is sky-high. We’re very lucky to have someone like that in the team.”

Hirst bagged his third goal of the season shortly before half-time, tapping home against his former side after a vintage Leif Davis low cross found him inside the six-yard box. While admitting he felt it was not his best individual performance, the Scotland international is relatively pleased with his tally after six games of the season. He said: “The more the merrier. I’ll probably sit here and say I should have scored more and could have scored more, but it is what it is. Hopefully they’ll keep ticking along and keep getting the goals as and when they come. “It wasn’t my best game today. There were a few bits that I was a little bit sloppy on and a few bits I’d like to clean up on, it’s just work on the training ground. “It’s nice to get the goal regardless of all that. If I can have a bad game and come off with a goal, hopefully when I do play well it’s a good sign. A few things to work on, but ultimately get the win and that’s all that matters. “It’s nice to score no matter who it’s against. I absolutely loved my time at Portsmouth, there’s not a single bad memory for me at that club. “It was nice to score against them, I can’t say it wasn’t, but ultimately there’s a lot of good people that work at that club and a lot of good people in that fanbase. It was a time of my life that I really enjoyed my football so hopefully they can keep going this season.” The Blues’ performance was perhaps deserving of a greater winning margin than it turned out to be, especially given the dominant nature of the first half. “Very good,” Hirst reflected. “I think we came out of the blocks straight away, they probably had 10 minutes midway through the half where they gained a little bit more traction but I think we saw it out pretty well. “Then I get the goal and we go 2-0 up at half-time, which is massive and it was about coming out in the second half, keeping it solid and working as hard as we had in the first half and I think we did that. “We always enjoy playing at home. It’s a place that we want to make a fortress as much as we can. To go out there and get another win, always nice to go out there and get the win.” Notably, Hirst was donning a new hairstyle having ditched the bleach blonde in favour of a dark, shaven look. With one goal in one game since the change, the striker says he is willing to keep it up if the goalscoring form continues. He said: “I was sat at home a couple of days ago, my partner is away working at the minute, and I just thought I wanted to shave it off, to be honest. “I texted her asking if she didn’t want me to do it. She wasn’t convinced but I did it anyway, we’ll have to see when she gets back tomorrow what she really thinks of it. “It took a bit of getting used to. I woke up this morning after getting my haircut yesterday and completely forgot I’d had it done so it was a bit of a shock when I looked in the mirror. It’s only a haircut, it will grow back or it won’t. “I scored today so I can’t complain. If I keep scoring every time I shave it then trust me, I’ll keep shaving it off no matter what it looks like. I’m happy with it, happy with the goal and happy with the win so onto Tuesday.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



CaseyJones added 20:40 - Sep 27

I think we look dangerous when philogene is on the ball . I wish we would get it out to him on the wing a little more often . I wasn’t that impressed with him the first few months as I thought he was lacking in effort during some games , but he has proved me wrong now .



Good to see Leif pick out Hurst at the back post also . They don’t seem to have the same understanding yet as him and Delap had . But he put it where Hurst has been askin for it today .



Keep it up . 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments