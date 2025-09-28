Gray's New Zealand U20s Suffer Late Defeat

Sunday, 28th Sep 2025 09:40 Blues keeper Henry Gray’s New Zealand U20s were beaten 2-1 by hosts Chile in their opening group game at the U20 World Cup overnight, an injury time goal handing victory to the South Americans. With the Kiwis looking like they were going to claim a point, Gray spilled a 97th-minute cross and Chile centre-half Ian Garguez found the net. Earlier, the Chileans had taken the lead nine minutes after the restart through Lautaro Millan, New Zealand levelling via an 85th minute Nathan Walker penalty. The All Whites youngsters next take on Egypt on Tuesday and then Japan in the early hours of next Saturday morning. The Japanese currently top the group having beaten the Egyptian 2-0 in the other group game. The top two in the groups plus the four best third-placed sides go through to the round of 16. Gray, who was born in Mönchengladbach, spent the second half of 2024/25 on loan at Braintree Town, and won the National League side’s Young Player of the Season award. Earlier in the campaign, he trained with the Blues’ first-team squad and signed a new contract at Portman Road. Gray, who is still to make a senior debut for Town, joined the club in the summer of 2023 from New Zealand Central League side Waterside Karori following a trial at the end of the previous campaign. He was previously with A-League club Wellington Phoenix’s reserves.

