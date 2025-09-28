U18s Beaten at Leicester

Sunday, 28th Sep 2025 09:59

Town’s U18s were beaten 2-1 away by Leicester City yesterday.

The Foxes took the lead in the 14th minute through Lorenz Hutchinson, then Maxwell Adedeji doubled their lead on 74.

Roman Burton-Yurevich (pictured) pulled one back for David Wright and Matt Pooley’s side, who are still looking for their first U18 Premier League victory of the season, six minutes from time.

Meanwhile, Town academy schoolboy Tommy McLoughlin has been away with the England U15s squad. The striker is a pupil at Holbrook Academy.

U18s: W Fletcher, Barry, Brouwers, Brown, O’Sullivan, Longwe, Pedder (Boakye-King 69), Wood, Unadike (Burton-Yurevich 78), Eze (Enkotosia 78), Adetiba (Berkeley-Agyepong 46). Unused: Wreford.





Photo: TWTD