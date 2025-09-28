Town Women Host Pompey

Sunday, 28th Sep 2025 10:04

Ipswich Town Women will be looking to build on last week’s first WSL2 point of the season when they host Portsmouth at Colchester’s JobServe Community Stadium this afternoon (KO 2pm, live on YouTube).

Pompey were beaten 2-0 by both Durham, at home, and Bristol City, away, before beating Sheffield United, who are second-bottom ahead of the Blues on goal difference, also on one point, 1-0 last weekend. On Wednesday, they were beaten 2-0 by Brighton at home in the Subway Women’s League Cup.

Manager Joe Sheehan, who was pleased with last Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Charlton and also the first-half display in the 5-1 Subway Women’s League Cup defeat to WSL side Leicester on Wednesday, says the game is a good challenge.

“It’s another really exciting test for us,” he told the club site. “We’re looking forward to getting back home against a team we’ve come across on many occasions.

“Portsmouth picked up an excellent win last week and we earned a good draw at Charlton, so both teams will be coming into the game with positivity.

“It’s been a quick turnaround for this fixture but we’re all feeling ready for the challenge ahead.”





Photo: Matchday Images