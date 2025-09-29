Additional Trains For East Anglian Derby

Monday, 29th Sep 2025 16:05

Greater Anglia has announced it will be running additional trains before and after Sunday’s East Anglian derby against Norwich City at Portman Road.

Prior to the match the additional services are:

07:20 Norwich to Ipswich, calling at Diss and arriving in Ipswich at 07:58

08:15 Norwich to Ipswich, calling at Diss and arriving in Ipswich at 08:57

09:08 Norwich to Ipswich, calling at Diss and arriving in Ipswich at 09:46

10:30 Norwich to Ipswich, calling at Diss and arriving in Ipswich at 11:08

After the match:



14:25 Ipswich to Norwich, calling at Diss and arriving in Norwich at 15:07

15:10 Ipswich to Norwich, calling at Diss and arriving in Norwich at 15:52

The normal scheduled hourly Sunday service between Norwich and Ipswich will also be operating.

“We know this match is very important to thousands of our customers, which is why we are running additional trains,” James Steward, area customer service manager for Greater Anglia, said.

“We always want to support large local events where possible and make it easy for people to travel to by train.

“Trains will run with the maximum number of carriages. Our new trains are longer and have more seats. However, we would ask everyone to be patient while boarding as we are expecting very high passenger numbers on these services.”





Photo: Blair Ferguson