Hirst Named in Scotland Squad

Tuesday, 30th Sep 2025 11:09

Striker George Hirst has been named in the Scotland squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Belarus at Hampden Park next month.

The Scots, who are currently second in the group, host the Greeks on Thursday 9th October and the Belarusians on Sunday 12th October.

Hirst, 26, has previously won five caps, scoring one international goal having switched allegiance from England, for whom he had won caps at various youth levels, earlier this year.

Blues keeper Cieran Slicker, who is on loan at Barnet for the season, is not included in the party.









Photo: Ger Harley/Sportpix/Sipa USA