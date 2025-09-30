Walle Egeli in Norway U21s Squad

Tuesday, 30th Sep 2025 12:12

Blues forward Sindre Walle Egeli has been named in the Norway U21s squad for their friendly in Spain next month.

The Norwegian youngsters take on their Spanish counterparts in Guadalajara on Friday 10th October.

Walle Egeli, 19, has previously won eight U21s caps, scoring three goals, including one in their last outing, a 5-0 thrashing of Slovenia a month ago, and has also been capped once at full level.





Photo: MARIUS SIMENSEN/Bildbyran/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect