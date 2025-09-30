Nunez and Azon Make Full Debuts as Town Make Six Changes

Tuesday, 30th Sep 2025 19:22 Town have made six changes for this evening’s game at Bristol City with Marcelino Nunez and Ivan Azon handed their full Blues debut. Jacob Greaves returns to the centre of the defence following his one-match ban with Cedric Kipre dropping to the bench. Nunez starts in midfield with Jens Cajuste also among the subs, while manager Kieran McKenna swaps all four of his attackers. Sindre Walle Egeli, Sammie Szmodics, Jaden Philogene and George Hirst all switch to the bench with Kasey McAteer, Chuba Akpom and Jack Clarke returning to the XI and Azon making his first start for the club as the number nine. Bristol City make two changes from the team which drew 0-0 at Preston at the weekend with key midfielder and one-time Town target Jason Knight missing out having suffered a groin injury against the Lilywhites and Mark Sykes dropping to the bench. George Tanner and Neto Borges come into the XI. Bristol City: Vitek, Vyner, Dickie (c), Atkinson, Tanner, McCrorie, Randell, Borges, Twine, Mehmeti, Riis. Subs: Lumley, Roberts, Morrison, Sykes, Hirakawa, Pecover, Armstrong, Cornick, Mayulu. Town: Palmer, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Nunez, McAteer, Akpom, J Clarke, Azon. Subs: Walton, Kipre, Young, Taylor, Cajuste, Szmodics, Walle Egeli, Philogene, Hirst. Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



armchaircritic59 added 19:25 - Sep 30

Good grief, wasn't expecting that, I had 3 changes, with just the possibility of 4. We'll find out in a bit over 2 hours time if it was the correct thing to do. Or not. One thing's for sure, it's a hell of a bench! 0

dirtydingusmagee added 19:26 - Sep 30

Too many changes imo 3

Dug added 19:28 - Sep 30

Why so many changes tonight? Has he got one eye on the Norwich game, odd to drop your top goal scorer. 1

armchaircritic59 added 19:35 - Sep 30

All i can say is, KM's either going to look very clever or very silly, or if a draw, neither! 1

Gforce added 19:36 - Sep 30

It's certainly a crucial week,two defeats and we'll probably find ourselves in the bottom six,where as two wins,would see us in the top six.....fine margins indeed. 0

TimmyH added 19:38 - Sep 30

Yes a lot of changes...not sure if Akpom and McAteer warrant their returns so quickly. 2

jas0999 added 19:44 - Sep 30

With our squad, a disappointing couple of results away, this should be three points.



Six changes seems excessive but, he will live and die by his decisions. No excuses. The changes made by KM none forced.



Three points a must. 0

Town1Inter0 added 19:44 - Sep 30

This shows that we have the best squad in the league. All those fresh attackers against a team who haven't been able to rest 9 of their players. 0

Kilterums added 19:48 - Sep 30

I hate this.

Why are we playing in a kit where a colour blind person can't tell the difference.

And I paid to watch this. 0

Linkboy13 added 19:48 - Sep 30

Bit of a shock so many changes with the team trying to bed in. I knew Greaves would come back in as he's naturally left sided and dispite his lack of popularity with the fans has had a decent season so far. We haven't seen much of Azon but the way he created the chance for himself when he hit the post was impressive. Nunez is obviously a class player but i thought he looked heavy legged on Saturday but needs another game before the Norwich match. Some players find it difficult to play two in a week and Philogene who's been our best player so far this season looks like one of them. We've got a very strong squad and it's important to keep players match fit and others fresh. If it all goes horribly wrong the wise after the event experts will be out in force like those pundits on TV. 0

ThaiBlue added 19:50 - Sep 30

Has McKenna lost the plot far to many changes we need a settled side not chopping and changing every game 1

Gforce added 20:08 - Sep 30

1-0 down already, what a surprise. 0

Linkboy13 added 20:11 - Sep 30

The vulchers are hovering i fear. 0

