Nunez and Azon Make Full Debuts as Town Make Six Changes
Tuesday, 30th Sep 2025 19:22
Town have made six changes for this evening’s game at Bristol City with Marcelino Nunez and Ivan Azon handed their full Blues debut.
Jacob Greaves returns to the centre of the defence following his one-match ban with Cedric Kipre dropping to the bench.
Nunez starts in midfield with Jens Cajuste also among the subs, while manager Kieran McKenna swaps all four of his attackers.
Sindre Walle Egeli, Sammie Szmodics, Jaden Philogene and George Hirst all switch to the bench with Kasey McAteer, Chuba Akpom and Jack Clarke returning to the XI and Azon making his first start for the club as the number nine.
Bristol City make two changes from the team which drew 0-0 at Preston at the weekend with key midfielder and one-time Town target Jason Knight missing out having suffered a groin injury against the Lilywhites and Mark Sykes dropping to the bench. George Tanner and Neto Borges come into the XI.
Bristol City: Vitek, Vyner, Dickie (c), Atkinson, Tanner, McCrorie, Randell, Borges, Twine, Mehmeti, Riis. Subs: Lumley, Roberts, Morrison, Sykes, Hirakawa, Pecover, Armstrong, Cornick, Mayulu.
Town: Palmer, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Nunez, McAteer, Akpom, J Clarke, Azon. Subs: Walton, Kipre, Young, Taylor, Cajuste, Szmodics, Walle Egeli, Philogene, Hirst. Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Championship Preview: Bristol City by ad_wilkin
Last year's play-off semi-finalists were a bit of an unknown quantity coming into this season having lost manager Liam Manning to Norwich over the summer, but new boss Gerhard Struber has taken no time putting his mark on the side and getting them competing at the top end of the table once more.
Championship Preview: Portsmouth by ad_wilkin
Portsmouth are now in their second season in the Championship having finished a respectable 16th under John Mousinho last season.
Between The Lines - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town, No.6 by The_Flashing_Smile
It seems last week I was a bit premature with the nautical theme.
In this week’s there’s also a bonus ex-player reference, for those of you older than 25 to spot. There’s even a Greek god reference.
Between The Lines - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town, No.5 by The_Flashing_Smile
So you may have noticed, I've changed the name from Flowing Moves to Between The Lines. I just think it's a better title. Because obviously football is played 'between the lines' on the pitch. And also, with any kind of literary work (and especially mine) one should always read between the lines!
Championship Preview: Blackburn Rovers by ad_wilkin
There was an exodus at Ewood Park over the summer with Dilan Markanday, Andreas Weimann, Danny Batth, Joe Rankin-Costello, Tyrhys Dolan, Callum Brittain, John Buckley and Lewis Travis all departing.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]