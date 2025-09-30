Bristol City 1-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Tuesday, 30th Sep 2025 20:49 Rob Atkinson’s 18th-minute goal has given Bristol City a 1-0 half-time lead over the Blues at Ashton Gate. Town made six changes from the team which beat Portsmouth 2-1 on Saturday with Marcelino Nunez and Ivan Azon handed their full Blues debut. Jacob Greaves returned to the centre of the defence following his one-match ban with Cedric Kipre dropping to the bench. Nunez started in midfield with Jens Cajuste also among the subs, while manager Kieran McKenna swapped all four of his attackers. Sindre Walle Egeli, Sammie Szmodics, Jaden Philogene and George Hirst all switched to the bench with Kasey McAteer, Chuba Akpom and Jack Clarke returning to the XI and Azon making his first start for the club as the number nine. Bristol City made two changes from the team which drew 0-0 at Preston at the weekend with key midfielder and one-time Town target Jason Knight missing out having suffered a groin injury against the Lilywhites and Mark Sykes dropping to the bench. George Tanner and Neto Borges came into the XI. Town began the game on the front foot and struck the first shot of the game in the ninth minute, however, Clarke’s effort from 25 yards which flew well into the stand behind the goal was no more than speculative. A minute later at the other end, Emil Riis hit a similarly hopeful effort well wide from the left. On 12, good work on the right involving Azor Matusiwa and McAteer sent Darnell Furlong away in space but his cross was plucked from the air by home keeper Radek Vitek ahead of Azon, who had had a positive opening to his first Championship start. Three minutes later, Clarke twisted and turned into a promising area on the left of the box with teammates inside him, but his shot was blocked and Azon was forced off the loose ball. Town continued to control the game and keep the Robins pinned in their final third, Nunez hitting a strike from 25 yards which was deflected out to the right.

However, despite the Blues having been well in charge, the home side went in front in the 18th minute via their first attack. An under-hit Nunez pass gave away possession on halfway and McAteer eventually conceded a corner on the left. Anis Mehmeti whipped over a corner to the near post and Atkinson flicked a header into the net. It was a poor goal from a Town perspective and completely against the early run of play. Going in front gave the home side a boost and soon after play restarted Mehmeti chased a ball down the middle and claimed he’d been fouled by Furlong, who in turn felt he’d been caught in the face by the Robins winger. Referee John Busby gave a free-kick to the Blues. On 24, City played another ball down the middle, this time for Riis, who was held up by Greaves and then Leif Davis with the Dane’s shot blocked. Town made heavy weather of getting the ball away and Scott Twine, always a danger when getting a sight at goal, scuffed an effort wide from the right of the box. Two minutes later, the Blues again struggled to clear their lines, Adam Randell and Zak Vyner both mis-hitting efforts that Town failed to get properly away. The home side had been on top since the goal but the Blues began to restore their early control as the half hour approached. On 28, Azon went to ground in the area after appearing to be caught on the back of the head by a stray arm but after treatment was able to continue. Four minutes later, the Spaniard, on loan with the Blues for the season from Como in Italy, shot over on the turn from the left of the box, then on 33 Furlong headed well over at the near post from a corner, also from the left. In the 39th minute, Nunez wafted a free-kick from the right, deep into the area where Greaves nodded it down but no Town player was able to get onto it. Two minutes later, Bristol City went closer. A long throw from the left was flicked on and Ross McCrorie headed straight into Alex Palmer’s arms. Town looked to counter-attack quickly, but McCrorie fouled Clarke, who then challenged Atkinson for the loose ball, angering McCrorie, who made his thoughts to the Blues forward known in no uncertain terms. Referee Busby restored order while Atkinson received treatment. As the half moved into five additional minutes, McCrorie was booked following a foul on Nunez on halfway, although the caution may have been for something he said. Three minutes into added time, Vitek was all at sea as a corner came in from the left but with no Blues player able to get a touch. The keeper was in any case given a somewhat generous free-kick by referee Busby. The official upset the home support a minute later when he gave a free-kick against Vyner for a foul on O’Shea as the Town skipper sought to bring the ball out of the box. Mehmeti’s vehement protests talked his way into referee Busby’s book. The Oxfordshire-based whistler was in danger of losing control of the game as the half came to an end, the already booked McCrorie pulling back Davis after the ball had gone, an incident he missed, instead awarding a free-kick against Clarke for a subsequent challenge. At the whistle, the home fans booed the referee off, despite being fortunate to end the half with 11 men following the late incident involving McCrorie. Town had started the game positively but without creating a serious chance before a series of mistakes led to the Robins taking the lead. The home side got on top for a spell after going in front, but the Blues began to see most of the ball again, however, still without carving out a significant opening. Bristol City had looked more of a threat on the break, particularly when finding space on the left or playing balls down the middle. Town will have to step it up in the second half, particularly in the final third, if they’re not to fall to their second away Championship defeat of the season. Bristol City: Vitek, Vyner, Dickie (c), Atkinson, Tanner, McCrorie, Randell, Borges, Twine, Mehmeti, Riis. Subs: Lumley, Roberts, Morrison, Sykes, Hirakawa, Pecover, Armstrong, Cornick, Mayulu. Town: Palmer, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Nunez, McAteer, Akpom, J Clarke, Azon. Subs: Walton, Kipre, Young, Taylor, Cajuste, Szmodics, Walle Egeli, Philogene, Hirst. Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire).



Photo: Matchday Images



cartman1972 added 20:51 - Sep 30

Sorry , but that was p##s poor 3

jas0999 added 20:52 - Sep 30

Shambolic half. Why all the changes?



45 minutes to save his job. Anything less than a win with the money he has spent … terrible so far. Not a shot on target! Acceptable? Not for me. 0

jon_talbot56 added 21:01 - Sep 30

Same old same old. Two thirds possession not a shot on target, goal conceded from a corner via a header. 0

londontractorboy57 added 21:46 - Sep 30

0999 and who yoh replace him with ? 0

