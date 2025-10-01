Struber: The Players Executed the Game Plan Really Well

Wednesday, 1st Oct 2025 00:06 Bristol City head coach Gerhard Struber was pleased with the way his team carried out his game plan during their 1-1 draw with the Blues at Ashton Gate and had no complaints regarding Town’s penalty. Jack Clarke netted from the spot to level for Town after Rob Atkinson had given the Robins the lead in the 18th minute. “Of course, we would be more happy at the end if we had three points, but at the same time we should not forget which opponent was today in our house,” Struber said. “And how we deal with an opponent with such a massive quality today, this was great to see again. “The boys worked and executed the match plan in an outstanding, good direction. How we dealt in the right areas, how we stepped out with our centre-backs or with the wing-backs, this was always not so easy to deal with, especially with the different moves that they have in the wide areas with the switch balls. “I would say Georgey [Tanner], Ross [McCrorie], Neto [Borges], Rob Atkinson, they dealt with the right areas so well and made the world for them not easy. “Then, we come to our world of transitions and we should score more, but the transition moments were very difficult for them to handle. “I would say the boys were so close to scoring in moments. This was exactly the match plan today, so they interpreted this really, really well, they executed it really, really good. “I am very, very happy and we can see the outstanding togetherness from the boys, how they left everything on the field and at the same time we’ve also got really good quality. “It’s not only that we play against an opponent with £200 million in transfer value, of course it looks a little bit different when we look on our transfer value, but we have also a really good group of players with really good quality.” McCrorie tripped Chuba Akpom for the penalty and like his players at the time, Struber had no complaints. “No, I think it was a penalty, it was a touch. It’s hard, but it’s a penalty,” he admitted. “It’s cheap, but that’s sometimes the world of football.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



armchaircritic59 added 00:32 - Oct 1

Seems a pretty sensible guy, nice to know there are a few managers about like that, and strangely, I don't know if it's me, but they appear mostly to be of the younger variety. Possibly haven't learned too many of the harsh realities yet! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments