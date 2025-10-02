Manning: A Good Time to Go Into Derby

Thursday, 2nd Oct 2025 10:19 Norwich boss Liam Manning insists that now is a good time for his side to go into the East Anglian derby, despite the Canaries being on a run of four games without a win. The Norfolk team, who cross the border on Sunday looking to extend a 16-year unbeaten derby record, lost 1-0 at home to West Brom last night, their fourth home defeat in their four Championship games at Carrow Road this season, in addition to a Carabao Cup exit on their own turf to Southampton. All Norwich’s points have come on the road where they are unbeaten in their four Championship matches having won two and drawn two, as well as winning at Watford in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Manning, a former Town academy player and coach, admits his 19th-placed side’s current home form isn’t acceptable and understands the frustrations of the club’s support. “It hurts. We are in the results business and that is not good enough,” he told the Pink ‘Un after last night’s match. “I understand the reaction from the fans. We are not winning at home and that is unacceptable. “Ipswich was always going to be a big game. We understand the importance of it and the lads will be ready to go. It is a different game in terms of what has gone before gets parked. “It is a huge game. It is a good time for us to go into that game. We have just spoken about it in the changing room, about the importance of it. The lads will be fully aware of what it means to the fans and we will be ready on Sunday. “That is not a record anybody wants. But it will fuel me and it will drive me. My default is to fight, to get my head down and make sure I give the lads everything to provide a platform where they are quite clear on what they need to do. “Despite getting a point at Stoke [1-1 on Saturday] we were hugely disappointed with the performance and what that looked like, and the challenge was to respond. It was better but we didn’t get the result. “I thought there was some much better stuff in terms of performance, but that doesn’t count for much. “I challenged the lads to go and play with some bravery and identity and I thought they did. But ultimately we lacked quality in and around the box to get your rewards for all the other bits. “All I can control is making sure the group progress and get better. This is a tough period and we have to show resilience. I will never shy away from that.” In addition to Manning, his assistant Chris Hogg is also a one-time academy coach and player at Town and first-team coach analyst James Krause was a member of the Blues’ 2005 FA Youth Cup-winning side.

Cafe_Newman added 10:29 - Oct 2

Of course it is, it'll wake their fans up. 0

EuanTown added 10:31 - Oct 2

Good choice if background Phil in the image of insider agent Liam Manning. Master planning the downfall of NCFC from within. 0

Bluewhiteboy added 10:42 - Oct 2

Really poor Norwich side, surely nothing other than a win incoming 0

NthQldITFC added 10:47 - Oct 2

Don't slouch on the desk Liam, it makes you look as feckless as your team. Get them to buy you a new jacket, you shouldn't have to wear the one from you last club still. Oh, and keep up the good work. 0

ellaandred added 10:48 - Oct 2

Not sure why we would be interested in anything the Norwich manager has to say.

He's hardly going to say ''I think we'll lose'' 0

