Town Quintet in Ireland Squad

Thursday, 2nd Oct 2025 10:33

Town quintet Dara O’Shea, Sammie Szmodics, Kasey McAteer, Jack Taylor and Chieo Ogbene have been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for their World Cup qualifiers this month.

Ireland are away in Portugal on Saturday 11th October, then host Armenia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin three days later.

O’Shea has previously won 37 full caps, Taylor seven, McAteer eight, netting once, Szmodics 11 and Ogbene, who is on loan at Sheffield United for the season, 26, scoring four goals.

Ireland are currently bottom of their group having taken one point from their opening two matches.





Photo: Gareth Evans/News Images/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect