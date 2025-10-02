Ayinde Receives First Irish U21s Call

Thursday, 2nd Oct 2025 12:26 Blues youngster Leon Ayinde has been named in the Republic of Ireland U21s squad for the first time ahead of their European Championship qualifier against Slovakia at Turner’s Cross, Cork on Friday 10th October. Forward Ayinde joined the Blues in January 2023 from hometown club Cork City and has been on the bench for the first team on three occasions without making his senior debut. He has, however, featured for the senior side in pre-season friendlies on a number of occasions. The 21-year-old, who impressed on loan in the National League with Rochdale last season, was called into a Republic of Ireland U17s training camp prior to joining Town but this is his first selection while at Portman Road.

Photo: Reuters



